Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena credits Shahid for Jab We Met's success: 'Actors bounce off each other's energies'

    During an event dedicated to her and her acting journey, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about the energies radiated by her co-stars and how the exchange of energies makes the films like 'Jab We Met', 'Omkara', and 'Asoka' so successful.

    Kareena credits Shahid for Jab We Met's success: 'Actors bounce off each other's energies' RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the industry. She has a massive fan following all over the world, thanks to her magnetic charm, on-screen prowess, and effortless portrayal of diverse characters. The actress recently celebrated 25 years in the cinema reflecting her remarkable journey in the film industry. 

    Talking about her movies and work, Kareena acknowledged and credited her co-stars like Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Aamir Khan for the success of her films. She said, “In great films like Jab We Met and Omkara, we've always bounced off each other's energies.” 

    Kareena Kapoor crediting her co-stars 

    During an event dedicated to her and her acting journey, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about the energies radiated by her co-stars and how the exchange of energies makes the films like 'Jab We Met', 'Omkara', and 'Asoka' so successful. She said, "I have to credit a lot of my films to my co-actors. Actors bounce off each other's energies. In great films like Jab We Met and Omkara, we've always bounced off each other's energies."

    “Whether it was Aamir in 3 Idiots, you also need to take from them. So I also want to take this opportunity to thank all my actors in all these wonderful films. Without them, none of these films would be what they are, whether it's Jab We Met, Omkara, or Asoka," she added.

    Saif Ali Khan overshadowing Kareena in Omkara 

    Kareena has played several noteworthy characters during her career, including Omkara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. She recalled an event after the film's premiere when she expected recognition from filmmakers and friends. However, she was caught aback by the tremendous praise for Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Langda Tyagi, which surpassed her own.

    The 43-year-old actress discussed how happy she was with her performance in Omkara. Satisfied with her portrayal of Desdemona, she planned a special screening for notable directors such as Mani Ratnam. Kareena was anxious to promote her work, especially since her character, Dolly Mishra, was a rare and important female role in Shakespeare's plays. To her astonishment, Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Langda Tyagi enthralled the crowd, overshadowing Kareena's performance as everyone complimented Saif.

    Kareena shared that before the intermission, everyone was complimenting her and her moving performance. However, after Saif made his entry on the screen, people lauded him and took all the attention away from Kareena's work. She said, "I called everyone to praise me, but suddenly, they were all flocking to Saif."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jr NTR on Janhvi Kapoor's Devara casting: 'Karan Johar called me...' RTM

    Jr NTR on Janhvi Kapoor's Devara casting: ‘Karan Johar called me...’

    The Family Man season 3: Jaideep Ahlawat set to join Manoj Bajpayee starrer; shoot underway in Nagaland ATG

    The Family Man season 3: Jaideep Ahlawat set to join Manoj Bajpayee starrer; shoot underway in Nagaland

    After 17 years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted without wedding ring (See pictures) RKK

    After 17 years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted without wedding ring (Pictures)

    Alia Bhatt recalls Raha's first kick, reveals Ranbir's reaction; Read on RTM

    Alia Bhatt recalls Raha's first kick, reveals Ranbir's reaction; Read on

    Young 26-year old actress accuses Naigaon producer of harassment and molestation ATG

    Young 26-year old actress accuses Naigaon producer of harassment and molestation

    Recent Stories

    Simple tips to keep spices pest-free during rainy season gcw

    Simple tips to keep spices pest-free during rainy season

    8 hardest hindu dharma questions asked in KBC by Amitabh Bachchan ATG

    8 hardest hindu dharma questions asked in KBC by Amitabh Bachchan

    cricket IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud scripts history scr

    IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud scripts history

    Ultimate night care routine for men: Simple tips for healthy skin NTI

    Ultimate night care routine for men: Simple tips for healthy skin

    Animal fat in Tirupati laddoos: Health Minister Nadda seeks detailed report, says will take suitable action WATCH snt

    'Animal fat' in Tirupati laddoos: Health Minister Nadda seeks report, says will take suitable action (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon