Kareena credits Shahid for Jab We Met's success: 'Actors bounce off each other's energies'

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the industry. She has a massive fan following all over the world, thanks to her magnetic charm, on-screen prowess, and effortless portrayal of diverse characters. The actress recently celebrated 25 years in the cinema reflecting her remarkable journey in the film industry.

Talking about her movies and work, Kareena acknowledged and credited her co-stars like Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Aamir Khan for the success of her films. She said, “In great films like Jab We Met and Omkara, we've always bounced off each other's energies.”

Kareena Kapoor crediting her co-stars

During an event dedicated to her and her acting journey, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about the energies radiated by her co-stars and how the exchange of energies makes the films like 'Jab We Met', 'Omkara', and 'Asoka' so successful. She said, "I have to credit a lot of my films to my co-actors. Actors bounce off each other's energies. In great films like Jab We Met and Omkara, we've always bounced off each other's energies."

“Whether it was Aamir in 3 Idiots, you also need to take from them. So I also want to take this opportunity to thank all my actors in all these wonderful films. Without them, none of these films would be what they are, whether it's Jab We Met, Omkara, or Asoka," she added.

Saif Ali Khan overshadowing Kareena in Omkara

Kareena has played several noteworthy characters during her career, including Omkara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. She recalled an event after the film's premiere when she expected recognition from filmmakers and friends. However, she was caught aback by the tremendous praise for Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Langda Tyagi, which surpassed her own.

The 43-year-old actress discussed how happy she was with her performance in Omkara. Satisfied with her portrayal of Desdemona, she planned a special screening for notable directors such as Mani Ratnam. Kareena was anxious to promote her work, especially since her character, Dolly Mishra, was a rare and important female role in Shakespeare's plays. To her astonishment, Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Langda Tyagi enthralled the crowd, overshadowing Kareena's performance as everyone complimented Saif.

Kareena shared that before the intermission, everyone was complimenting her and her moving performance. However, after Saif made his entry on the screen, people lauded him and took all the attention away from Kareena's work. She said, "I called everyone to praise me, but suddenly, they were all flocking to Saif."

