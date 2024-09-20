Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra's mom reveals if she actually follows her skincare tips

    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra is known for her love for desi home remedies for skin and DIY skincare. She has been vocal about her skincare tips that she has learned from her mother, Madhu Chopra. Given her exposure to heavy makeup, she has spoken about caring for her skin with homemade masks and packs. But does Priyanka genuinely carry out what she promotes to her fans? Madhu Chopra reveals the answer. 

    Madhu talking about Priyanka's skincare routine 

    Madhu Chopra posted a clip of herself on Instagram from an event talking about Priyanka Chopra's skincare routine. The caption read, "I get asked this all the time, does Priyanka Chopra really follow all the DIY skincare tips I share? Priyanka has been dedicated to her skincare routine from a young age, and I’m proud to say she incorporates many of the DIY remedies I recommend. From rice water masks to sugar scrubs and nourishing hair oils, she finds a balance between traditional methods and modern skincare, even while traveling. It’s a great blend of natural and professional care, keeping her skin radiant despite her busy schedule."

     

     

    In the video

    Madhu was asked about  'what are Priyanka's favorite skincare routines and treatments', and she said, "She takes extraordinary care of her skin and hair because she was blessed with good skin. She never had breakouts, she never had stress because since she was small her skincare regime was oiling on the hair, washing off the hair and ubtan on face, multivitamins all these are part of our regime."

    Madhu also said that the star swears by DIY skincare masks and credits them with resolving almost all of her skin issues. She said, "Now she has grown bigger and better, but sometimes her skin has ups and downs as she is traveling the world in a compressed airplane for 16-20 hours. They all take a toll on the skin… she follows all of it, kachi malai (fresh cream), sugar scrub, rice water mask, you name it and she does it."

    Priyanka Chopra is a skincare enthusiast and believes in homemade skincare remedies to impart glow to her skin. In a video for Vogue, Priyanka shared her DIY skincare recipes like DIY lip scrub, DIY body scrub, and face mask, all made from items easily found in Indian kitchens. 

    Priyanka, who is now filming Citadel season 2, is preparing for the release of Hollywood movies like The Bluff and Heads of State.

