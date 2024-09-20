Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan's Dubai Mall visit: Fans flock to catch a glimpse of the superstar

    Fans of Salman Khan rushed to see their favorite hero, creating an environment that reflected the superstar's global love and fame.

    Salman Khan's Dubai Mall visit: Fans flock to catch a glimpse of the superstar
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 5:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan is one of the most popular celebrities not just in India, but all over the world. He has a massive fan following and it was recently depicted when the Dabangg star visited Dubai Mall and the fans flocked to the area to catch a glimpse of the actor. Fans of the renowned actor rushed to see their favorite hero, creating an environment that reflected the superstar's global love and fame.

    Regardless of the appeal of an ongoing event in the mall, many people choose to catch a peek at the actor, displaying Salman Khan's enormous popularity. The crowd was so enthralled by seeing their favorite star in their neighborhood that mall security had to intervene to transport the actor.

    A fan posted a short video clip on X (formerly Twitter) of Salman Khan trolling in the mall with security.

     

     

    “It’s amazing to see how much love and admiration he receives,” said one ecstatic fan. 

    As always, Salman Khan exuded his trademark swag and style. This incident speaks volumes about his massive fandom, not just in India, but across the globe. Bollywood's Bhaijaan's charm is irresistible and fans from all walks of life came together to celebrate the superstar, underlining his global appeal. The incident demonstrates the actor's global popularity and the commitment of his fan base.

    Speaking of Salman Khan's work, the 58-year-old actor is set to impress the audience with his upcoming project and highly-anticipated film 'Sikandar'. The movie will be released on Eid 2025 and fans cannot wait to see their favorite star back in action. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie is already making buzz and fans are excited for the teaser or trailer release. 

    Priyanka Chopra's mom reveals if she actually follows her skincare tips

    Kareena credits Shahid for Jab We Met's success: 'Actors bounce off each other's energies'

    Jr NTR on Janhvi Kapoor's Devara casting: "She manifested this..."

    The Family Man season 3: Jaideep Ahlawat set to join Manoj Bajpayee starrer; shoot underway in Nagaland

    After 17 years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted without wedding ring (Pictures)

    Viral Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji scores first acting role as assassin. And, it has an India connection

    IND vs BAN, 1st Test: India in driver's seat as Bangladesh dismissed for 149

    Mastering Homemade Pizza: Your step-by-step guide to perfection

    Why is Shikhar Dhawan called Gabbar? The story behind the nickname

    Why is Shikhar Dhawan called Gabbar? The story behind the nickname

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

