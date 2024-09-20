Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top 5 essential vitamins for boosting hair growth and thickness

    Worried about hair loss? Discover 5 essential vitamins that can strengthen hair roots, promoting thick and healthy hair growth.

    Top 5 essential vitamins for boosting hair growth and thickness
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

    Hair fall Remedies: Hair loss is a cause of concern for many. When your thick, beautiful hair suddenly starts thinning or falling out rapidly, it not only affects self-confidence but also leads to stress and sadness. There can be several reasons behind hair loss, such as genetics, hormonal imbalances, stress, or nutritional deficiencies. But one thing that often gets overlooked is the lack of essential vitamins in our body.

    Vitamins are not only crucial for our overall health but also play a vital role in strengthening hair roots and promoting hair growth. If your body lacks essential vitamins, the problem of hair loss can worsen. Conversely, consuming the right vitamins can help boost hair growth. So, let's learn about 5 important vitamins that can make your hair healthy and thick again.

    1. Vitamin A

    Vitamin A is an essential nutrient for the growth of every cell in our body. This vitamin accelerates the production of sebum (oil) in our scalp, which moisturizes and keeps hair healthy. But keep in mind that excessive intake of vitamin A can cause hair loss, so it's crucial to consume it in moderation. Include foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and fish, which are rich in vitamin A, in your diet.

    2. Vitamin C

    Vitamin C is a vital antioxidant for hair, which helps our body absorb iron. Iron deficiency or anemia is a common cause of hair loss. Vitamin C also strengthens our immunity and aids in the production of collagen, a protein that maintains the structure of hair. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and tomatoes are considered good sources of vitamin C. Regular consumption of these fruits will provide essential nourishment to your hair.  

    3. Vitamin D

    Vitamin D deficiency can not only be harmful to bones but can also be a cause of hair loss. Research suggests that vitamin D deficiency increases the risk of hair loss. This vitamin helps stimulate hair follicles and promotes new hair growth. Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D, but it is also found in foods like egg yolks, mushrooms, and fatty fish.

    4. Vitamin B3 

    Vitamin B3, also known as niacin, helps in better circulation of nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles. It promotes hair growth and strengthens them. If your hair is weak and breaks easily, you may have a vitamin B3 deficiency. To balance it, you can consume foods like chicken, fish, nuts, and seeds.

    5. Biotin

    Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a very important vitamin for hair. It helps in keratin production, which is the main protein in hair. If your body lacks biotin, it can be a major cause of hair loss. Research shows that biotin supplements can help prevent hair loss and promote new hair growth in people with biotin deficiency. Eggs, almonds, meat, and whole grains are good sources of biotin.

