Lifestyle

5 stunning Indian temples for a budget-friendly wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth finally tied the knot after being together for 4 long years. Both took seven rounds at the Rangnayak Swamy Temple in Telangana, which is in the news.

Temples in India for a memorable wedding

If you also want to get married simply like Aditi Rao, then we have brought you a list of those 5 temples. Where every couple dreams of getting married, so let's know about them.

Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh

If you want to make this moment of life special in front of God, then you can marry at Tirumala Temple. Lakhs of marriages are organized here every year.

Mangteshwar Temple of Madhya Pradesh

Getting married in the Mangteshwar temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva is a different matter altogether. This temple is beautiful and will make your day even more special.

Brihadeeswarar Temple located in Tamil Nadu

This temple made of marble witnesses lakhs of weddings every year. If you want to get married differently, then you organise it here.

Triyuginarayan Temple of Uttarakhand

Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati in the Triyuginarayan temple located in Devbhoomi. The cost here is very low, you can get married here for 2-3 thousand. 

Delhi ISKCON Temple

If you are looking for a wedding destination in Delhi, then you can choose ISKCON Temple. It is famous for its architecture. You will easily find every necessary facility here.

