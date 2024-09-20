5 stunning Indian temples for a budget-friendly wedding

Lifestyle
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth finally tied the knot after being together for 4 long years. Both took seven rounds at the Rangnayak Swamy Temple in Telangana, which is in the news.
If you also want to get married simply like Aditi Rao, then we have brought you a list of those 5 temples. Where every couple dreams of getting married, so let's know about them.
If you want to make this moment of life special in front of God, then you can marry at Tirumala Temple. Lakhs of marriages are organized here every year.
Getting married in the Mangteshwar temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva is a different matter altogether. This temple is beautiful and will make your day even more special.
This temple made of marble witnesses lakhs of weddings every year. If you want to get married differently, then you organise it here.
Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati in the Triyuginarayan temple located in Devbhoomi. The cost here is very low, you can get married here for 2-3 thousand.
If you are looking for a wedding destination in Delhi, then you can choose ISKCON Temple. It is famous for its architecture. You will easily find every necessary facility here.