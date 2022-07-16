Sexy pictures: From dresses to bikinis, 9 times Disha Patani looked ultra-hot in black

From stunning evening gowns to sexy bikinis, 'Ek Villain Returns' star Disha Patani has dazzles in several black outfits; here's a look at 9 times she oozed hotness.

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a fan favourite and never fails to impress the audience with her glamourous outfits. From stunning evening gowns to sexy bikinis, the 'Ek Villain Returns' star often dazzles her fans with ultra-hot photographs on Instagram. A perfect blend of cuteness and hotness, here's a look at nine times Disha Patani won the hearts of millions with sizzling black outfits:

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

On Friday (July 16), Disha Patani showed her followers photographs of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmering black, cleavage-revealing evening gown. The diva accessorised her look with emerald green and diamond drop earrings and bold red lipstick to add that wow factor. Also read: Cute Pictures: Disha Patani resembles a barbie doll in this little pink dress

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

Recently, at the trailer launch of 'Ek Villain Returns', Disha Patani left her fans in awe with a mind-blowing black outfit. The diva wore a strappy halterneck crop top and a bodycon long skirt that showed off her very well-sculpted abs she works so very hard for.

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

In this photograph, the Baaghi 2 actress looks super sexy in a black strapless, body-hugging top. Paired with worn-out jeans and a fancy gold-chain belt, Disha Patani looks set for her party! Also see: Hotness alert! Disha Patani or Tara Sutaria, who looked sexier in white?

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

The Bareilly girl looks sultry and sexy in this photograph, where she's sporting a wet look. With a cleavage-revealing pullover, Disha Patani adds extra oomph with her scarlet-red lipstick.

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

The Radhe actress once donned a strapless black tulle dress by Milla, which featured corset detailing from the bust with no sleeves and a full flare of net material down the waist. She looked no less than a dreamy princess.

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

During promotions of her movie 'Malang', Disha Patani shared an array of pictures in an off-shoulder thigh-high slit black dress teamed up with matching heels. With subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, smokey eyes, a dash of pink lip shade and hair styled in loose curls, the diva looks drop-dead gorgeous. Also read: Sexy video alert: Disha Patani’s racy moves will drive you crazy!

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani, known for oozing confidence in every outfit she dons, looks sizzling in this strappy, body-hugging black dress. With her hair let loose and subtle make-up on, the actress reeks of style.

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

On numerous occasions, Disha Patani has left her followers gasping for breath in super-sexy bikini photos. The actress shows a golden glow on her perfect skin in this photograph as she sports a black bikini. Her wet look adds to the sultry vibe and sets many hearts on fire.

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram