Health

Thyroid trouble? Key warning signs women shouldn’t ignore

Let's see what are the symptoms of hypothyroidism seen in women. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Lump in the neck

Feeling like water retention in the neck, swelling in the neck like a lump during the week can be a sign of hypothyroidism.
 

Image credits: Getty

Sudden weight gain

Sudden weight gain and difficulty in losing it can be a symptom of hypothyroidism. 

Image credits: Getty

Knee pain

Knee pain can also be caused by hypothyroidism in some people.

Image credits: Getty

Depression

Hypothyroidism can cause depression in some people.
 

Image credits: Getty

Dry skin and hair loss

Hair loss is another major symptom of hypothyroidism. Dry skin can also be caused by thyroid problems. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Menstrual problems

Hypothyroidism can cause excessive bleeding during menstruation in some women. 

Image credits: Getty

Excessive fatigue

Although excessive fatigue is a symptom of many diseases, it can also be a problem with the thyroid gland. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Note:

If you experience the above symptoms, do not try to self-diagnose and consult a doctor. Only then confirm the disease.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One