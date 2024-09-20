Thyroid trouble? Key warning signs women shouldn’t ignore

Health
Let's see what are the symptoms of hypothyroidism seen in women.
Feeling like water retention in the neck, swelling in the neck like a lump during the week can be a sign of hypothyroidism.
Sudden weight gain and difficulty in losing it can be a symptom of hypothyroidism.
Knee pain can also be caused by hypothyroidism in some people.
Hypothyroidism can cause depression in some people.
Hair loss is another major symptom of hypothyroidism. Dry skin can also be caused by thyroid problems.
Hypothyroidism can cause excessive bleeding during menstruation in some women.
Although excessive fatigue is a symptom of many diseases, it can also be a problem with the thyroid gland.
If you experience the above symptoms, do not try to self-diagnose and consult a doctor. Only then confirm the disease.