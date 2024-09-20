Reddit calls out Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima for 'Classist' remark; Read on

Riddhima Kapoor is the elder daughter of legendary actor Nitu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor and elder sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor. She is currently getting trolled online by netizens due to a viral clip from her interview where she talks about her daughter, Samara on Instagram and how she wants her to get off social media. A video of her interview with Galatta India from earlier this year has suddenly emerged on Reddit, and her 'maybe it's a house help commenting' statement has not gone down well with many on Reddit.

Riddhima's take on social media

During the interview, Riddhima discussed how she does not want her daughter to be on social media due to trolls. In the April 2024 interview, Riddhima said, She (Samara) wants to be on social media, I don't want her to be on social media to be very honest. I want her off social media. But I told her that if you still want to continue with your account (seemingly Instagram account), don't be affected and you can't keep reading all your comments. People will write all sorts of things. Anyone is sitting anywhere and writing these comments. May be it is the house help commenting, who knows?”

Netizens' reaction on Reddit

As soon as the video went viral, several users online flocked to the post and started expressing their displeasure. One user wrote, "Eska matlab househelp ko tum log pakka subhumans ki tarah treat karte hoge khud hi expose kardia apne aap ko"

Another user wrote, "What she is saying doesn’t make sense. If Ridhima doesn’t want her child to be on social media , but daughter wants to , they can find a middle ground by keeping her profile strictly private by giving access only to friends and family. And by doing such interviews they are doing no good. This is now going to get more unwanted attention to their kid"

A person commented, "Everything she said made sense except when she said househelp as a classist remark. Like househelp is not supposed to be on social media and all trolls are from a class below them. If only she realised how much class hierarchy is baked into her thinking"

Riddhima Kapoor is a famous jewelry designer. She married a Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni in 2006. In 2011, the couple welcomed their only daughter Samara.

