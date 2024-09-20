Veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away at 79

Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma has passed away at the age of 79 in a private hospital in Kochi, where she was receiving treatment for age-related ailments.

Kochi: Veteran Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi this evening, succumbing to age-related ailments. She was 79.

Also Read: 'Kadha Innuvare' REVIEW: Is this Biju Menon starrer worth your time? Check here

A beloved maternal figure in the hearts of Malayalis, Ponnamma left an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema with a career spanning six decades. With over 400 films to her credit, she began her journey in the entertainment industry through K.P.A.C. theater before venturing into cinema in 1962 with her debut film "Sreerama Pattabhishekam."

Ponnamma's breakthrough role came in 1964 with the film "Kudumbini," where she played the mother of two children at just 19 years old. Her exceptional talent earned her four Kerala State Film Awards for Best Second Actress.

Born in Kaviyoor near Thiruvalla, Ponnamma was the eldest daughter of T.P. Damodaran and Gauri. She began performing at a young age, singing and joining theater at 14 through Thoppil Bhasi's productions.

Ponnamma's remarkable career saw her share the screen with legendary stars, including Sathyan, Madhu, Mammootty, and Mohanlal, cementing her status as a quintessential mother figure in Malayalam cinema.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma's illustrious filmography includes notable movies such as "Asuravith", "Oppol", "His Highness Abdullah", "Chenkol", "Thaniyavarthanam", "Bharatham", "Sukrutham", and "Thinkalazcha Nalla Divasam". The four-time Kerala State Film Award winner, Ponnamma also ventured into film production with "Meghatheertham", showcasing her versatility in the Malayalam cinema industry.

In 1969, she married producer and director Maniswamy, with whom she had a daughter, Bindu, who resides in the United States with her family.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma's final on-screen appearance was in the 2021 film "Aanum Pennum". Last year, rumors surfaced alleging that her family had abandoned her. However, Ponnamma promptly refuted these claims, clarifying that she was living comfortably with her younger brother's family in Karumallur, Kochi.

With her passing, Malayalam cinema mourns the loss of a legendary actress and iconic motherly figure, whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Also Read: Kareena credits Shahid for Jab We Met's success: 'Actors bounce off each other's energies'

Latest Videos