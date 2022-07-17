5 sexy pics and videos of Giorgia Andriani that you can’t miss!

When it comes to being bold, Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani’s hot style can put most female celebrities to shame. Check out some of her hottest pictures and videos in bikini here.

Italian model and dancer Giorgia Andriai is undoubtedly one of the hottest and boldest celebrities in the Hindi film industry. Giorgia is presently dating actor Arbaaz Khan. She has mostly been in the news for her relationship with Arbaaz and has often been spotted with her at functions and parties. Giorgia enjoys a huge fan following on social media, and she more than often shares sizzling pictures of herself in a bikini and other swimwear. Not only pictures, Giorgia’s social media accounts, particularly her Instagram handle, are filled with some scintillating videos that her fans should not miss. So, if you are one of her fans, here are some pictures and videos that you must have a look at; check out.

Girogia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan have been dating each other for a while now. The two become an item after Arbaaz got a divorce from his ex-wife, actor Malaika Arora. While Malaika is presently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz is in his happy space with his girlfriend Giorgia. ALSO READ: Sexy pictures: From dresses to bikinis, 9 times Disha Patani looked ultra-hot in black

Arbaaz Khan and Georgia Andriani make for a wonderful couple. They have had a huge age gap that does not come in between their love. Arbaaz is 22 years older than Georgia. Irrespective of their age difference, the two are quite a pair that has grown to become one of the favourite couples of showbiz. ALSO READ: Hot pictures: Adah Sharma wears strapless gown made out of leaves in latest photoshoot

While Arbaaz Khan is 54 years old, his girlfriend and international model and dancer Georgia Andriani is 32 years old. However, even after this age gap, the fans find the pair both beautiful, lovely, and always complimenting one another.

There are rumours that Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani will soon be taking their relationship to the next level by getting married While these rumours about them have been going strong for a while, there has been no confirmation from either of the individuals on this.

