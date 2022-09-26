Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's hot -romantic song goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 5:18 PM IST

    Bhojpuri music is attracting people' attention once more. Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "Jawani Ka Jalwa," which features Khesari Lal Yadav's and Kajal Raghwani.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a celebrity in the Bhojpuri business, continues to get attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari's music is attracting people' attention once more. Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "Jawani Ka Jalwa," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH NOW)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. Both Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have enormous fan bases.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    There have been 4,205,148 views of this song. And viewers are vehemently reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This couple's fans like seeing them together. They are the Bhojpuri industry's most adored actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing. The coupling is sufficient to ignite the song, music video, or movie.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have a passionate kiss. The duo is regarded as one of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular by non-fans. They have a sizable fan base. In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans enjoy seeing Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani, and this video is quite popular. The two are electrifying the crowd with their power pack performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming more and more popular. Also Read: BOLD VIdeo: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh turns rapper; her song goes viral-WATCH NOW

