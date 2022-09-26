BOLD VIdeo: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh turns rapper; her song goes viral-WATCH NOW

Akshara Singh’s Song ‘Idhar Aane Ka Nahi’ gives a lady-ganster vibe. The actress is seen driving a jeep, donning a black top and jeans.

Akshara Singh is well-known among Bhojpuri movie fans. Her outstanding performance in Bhojpuri films has helped her establish her reputation. The actress's images and videos continue to make news. She is featured in the headline once more for her recent, popular YouTube video.



Akshara Singh may be seen in the video sporting a black top and jeans. She is very lovely in this attire. (VIDEO)

Fans adore the actress in this video. Speaking of Akshara's overall appearance, she has kept her hair open and worn naked makeup. One of Akshara Singh's most well-known and successful songs is titled "IDHAR AANE KA NAHI."



Everyone is watching Akshara's hot and spicy video, quickly becoming popular on social media. Fans are consistently impressed with Akshara.

She is also quite active on social media, always posting her own photographs and videos to engage her followers. On her video, comments are ferociously made by fans.



For the uninitiated, Akshara Singh made her acting debut opposite to Ravi Kishan in film ‘Satyamev Jayate’. She then appeared in a family drama ‘Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye’ in 2011.



Later she appeared in the romantic drama ‘A Balma Bihar Wala’ opposite Khesari Lal in 2016 and many other.



