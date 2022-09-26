Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BOLD VIdeo: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh turns rapper; her song goes viral-WATCH NOW

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    Akshara Singh’s Song ‘Idhar Aane Ka Nahi’ gives a lady-ganster vibe. The actress is seen driving a jeep, donning a black top and jeans.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh is well-known among Bhojpuri movie fans. Her outstanding performance in Bhojpuri films has helped her establish her reputation. The actress's images and videos continue to make news. She is featured in the headline once more for her recent, popular YouTube video.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh may be seen in the video sporting a black top and jeans. She is very lovely in this attire. (VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans adore the actress in this video. Speaking of Akshara's overall appearance, she has kept her hair open and worn naked makeup. One of Akshara Singh's most well-known and successful songs is titled "IDHAR AANE KA NAHI."
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Everyone is watching Akshara's hot and spicy video, quickly becoming popular on social media. Fans are consistently impressed with Akshara.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She is also quite active on social media, always posting her own photographs and videos to engage her followers. On her video, comments are ferociously made by fans.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For the uninitiated, Akshara Singh made her acting debut opposite to Ravi Kishan in film ‘Satyamev Jayate’. She then appeared in a family drama ‘Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye’ in 2011. 
     

    Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

    Later she appeared in the romantic drama ‘A Balma Bihar Wala’ opposite Khesari Lal in 2016 and many other.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Akshara is one of the most popular actress of Bhojpuri Industry and also the highest-paid actress but she received a great fame after she appeared in Salman Khan’s hit reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’.
     

