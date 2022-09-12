Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's HOT bedroom romance goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 4:47 PM IST

    Bhojpuri song "Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji" is drawing fans' attention on YouTube again. Fans are amazed by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song.
     

    One of the most popular on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri industry is Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. 

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to become popular. A song by "Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji" is attracting fans' attention on YouTube. (WATCH HERE)
     

    Fans are excited by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji from hot film Pawan Raja.

    The duo gave the song a fantastic dancing performance. Social media users are rapidly spreading this song, and they seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much.
     

    More than 28,522,264 people have seen the video and shared their comments. This song is becoming more and more popular day by day. 

    The song is sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh and written by Manish Tiwari. Also Read: Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth

    Avinash Jha and composer give music by Paras Midha. Also Read:SEXY-BOLD pictures and video: Shama Sikander teases side boobs in a pink nightgown

    The Bhojpuri film's fans just love Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh because they are the most amazing chemistry.

    Even though they are no longer frequently seen together due to their scandals, the audience's enthusiasm for this couple has not abated.

