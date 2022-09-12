Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth

If there is an actor who has been ageing backwards, it is Anil Kapoor. Even at the age of 65, Anil is one of the fittest actors of the film industry and can beat many young actors. So, when he arrived with Varun Dhawan in Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’, he was asked about what makes him look so young. Anil’s answer to this will leave your jaw dropped!

The promo of the new episode of ‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ is out. This time the star cast of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are going to be seen together in conversation with the show’s host, Karan Johar. The promo of the show was shared by Karan on his Instagram handle. Going by the promo, the episode looks promising, a one that is full of energy and fun.

The promo of the 11th episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’, featuring Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, begins with Karan Johar asking ‘Mr India’ actor about the three things that make him feel young. In a jiffy, Anil says, "Sex, sex and sex," as his response to Karan’s question. Upon hearing Anil Kapoor’s answer, neither Karan Johar nor Varun Dhawan could hold back their laughter. After this, Anil is heard saying, “It is all scripted”.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan also got tricked in one of the questions asked by Karan Johar. The show’s asked him “Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone, an actress you want to work with?” To this, Varun says, “I always get told that I look like a kid, so maybe…”

Even before Varun Dhawan could finish saying, Karan Johar interrupts him and asks, "So you think they both look older than you?" In his defence, Varun says, "I have been told I look younger them" Karan refuses to give up, and comments, "That means they look older than you." Varun then ends the conversation by saying, "This is what you are saying."

Furthermore, Varun Dhawan also revealed that if there is one person who he thinks would flirt with a stranger, it would be Arjun Kapoor. Basically, Karan Johar asks Varun to name one person who he thinks is obsessed with – selfies, choosing a bad script, and flirting with a stranger. To all these questions, Varun named none but Arjun. The episode will be streamed online on Thursday, on Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the hilarious promo of the upcoming episode here: