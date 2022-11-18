Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY and BOLD Pictures: 8 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara oozed hotness in pink bikini and swimsuit

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who hit the headlines in September following her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to enchant her followers on Instagram with stunning photographs from her daily life. Here's a look at 8 times she floored her fans in sexy pink bikinis and swimsuits:

    Celebrity Wanda Nara, who announced in September that her nine-year marriage to Argentine footballer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi had come to a "painful" end, continues to dazzle her admirers with photos from her day-to-day life. The Argentinian star, who often faces trolls for her photographs being photoshopped, flaunts her voluptuous body from time to time.

    Here's a look at 8 times Wanda Nara sizzles in sexy pink bikinis and swimsuits:

    Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetic collection, is enjoying a vacation in the Maldives. The Argentinian model flaunted her sexy body in a neon pink bikini in her latest Instagram post.

    Wanda Nara, who appears as a judge on 'The Masked Singer', charmed her followers with a mirror-selfie in this pink cleavage-revealing swimsuit.

    On one occasion, the mother of five posted a photograph of herself in a pink bikini with one of her sons. The selfie won the hearts of her fans, who also showered praise on her boy.

    Mauro Icardi's former wife, Wanda Nara, is known for her bold and sexy pictures in varied swimwear. This pink swimsuit with white piping around the edges wowed her fans as she flaunted her sexy curves. She accessorised her look with a matching cap as she enjoyed the stellar view.

    The Argentinian model frequently leaves her fans gasping for breath with photographs from bold and sexy photoshoots for her Wanda Swim collection. In this photograph, Mauro Icardi's ex-wife looks like a diva in a neon pink bikini as she enjoys a slice of watermelon.

    Wanda Nara, who often gets trolled for photoshopping her pictures before posting them on Instagram, shows off her assets in this pink bikini. She accessorised her look with sunglasses and a fashionable gold necklace.

    The Argentinian celebrity has tonnes of mirror selfies on her Instagram account. On one occasion, she leaves her fans' hearts racing as she poses for the camera in a deep pink bikini accentuating her bosoms.

    Wanda Nara is an avid traveller and loves the ocean side. In this photograph, the Argentinian celebrity poses for the camera in a pink bikini, with her hair tied in a neat ponytail. Fans would wait for more ultra-hot and sexy photos of Mauro Icardi's former wife in a bikini or swimsuit with eagerness.

