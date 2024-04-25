Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former Congress MP Ramya aka Divya Spandana under scrutiny for not voting in elections since 2018

    Former MP and actress Divya Spandana, known as Ramya, has faced criticism for not voting since 2018, despite her prominent political and entertainment status. Her absence from the polls, including key elections in Mandya, has raised concerns about her commitment to democracy. Despite her potential influence, Spandana's failure to vote has disappointed many.

    Former Congress MP Ramya aka Divya Spandana under scrutiny for not voting in elections since 2018
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

    Former Member of Parliament and renowned actress Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya, has raised eyebrows for her absence from the voting booth since 2018. Despite being a prominent figure in both the political and entertainment spheres, Spandana has not exercised her fundamental right to vote in several elections, including two assembly elections and a Lok Sabha election in Mandya.

    Spandana, who contested once in the Lok Sabha election from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, has not participated in the electoral process for the past six years. Even though she was expected to campaign for the Congress party in the recent Lok Sabha elections, she remained conspicuously absent from Mandya, prompting speculation about her commitment to the democratic process.

    As a former MP of Mandya, Spandana is registered as a voter in the Vidya Nagar constituency. However, she has failed to cast her ballot in any elections, including local body elections, since 2018. Despite her occasional involvement in political campaigns, Spandana's consistent absence from the voting booth has raised concerns among local Congress leaders and Mandya residents alike.

    While Spandana's presence could potentially sway voters in favour of the Congress party, her failure to fulfil her civic duty has disappointed many who see her as a role model, particularly for young people. Despite her past contributions to politics and the entertainment industry, Spandana's lack of participation in the electoral process has overshadowed her public image.

    As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the question remains: will Divya Spandana break her streak of absenteeism and make her way to the polls? The prolonged absence of Divya Spandana from the voting booth has not gone unnoticed, sparking discussions about the importance of civic engagement and the accountability of public figures in upholding democratic values. 

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 3:58 PM IST
