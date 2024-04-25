IPL 2024: RCB ends losing streak with convincing 35-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) breaks their losing streak in style with a dominant 35-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore put an end to their losing streak with a commanding 35-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, RCB showcased an impressive batting performance, posting a formidable total of 206/7. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar led the charge with half-centuries, while Jaydev Unadkat delivered a stellar bowling performance in his 100th IPL game, claiming figures of 3/30.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase never gained momentum as they lost wickets from the outset. Travis Head managed just 1 run before being dismissed by Will Jacks, while Abhishek Sharma's brisk 31 off 13 deliveries ended with his dismissal by Yash Dayal in the latter's first over.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen fell victim to RCB's impact substitute Swapnil Singh in a single over during the powerplay, leaving SRH struggling at 62/4 in their first 6 overs.

The batters batted with intent despite wickets falling regularly. Shahbaz Ahmed top scored with an unbeaten 40, Pat Cummins batting at number 8 brought the side's hopes up with 31 in 15 but there wasn't enough firepower left after his dismissal in the 14th over.

Cameron Green (2/12), Karn Sharma (2/29) and Swapnil (2/40) picked up 2 wickets each. Dayal (1/18) was economic in his 3-over spell with Will Jacks (1/23) getting the important and early wicket in form of Head. Mohammed Siraj at his home ground failed to take a wicket but conceded only 20 in his 4 overs.

Despite getting the win, RCB still find themselves at the 10th position in the table, tied at 4 points with the Punjab Kings. Sunrisers are intact at their third place with 10 points in 8 matches. RCB next play the Gujarat Titans this Sunday with SRH playing CSK on the same day.

