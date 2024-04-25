Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: RCB ends losing streak with convincing 35-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) breaks their losing streak in style with a dominant 35-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB ends losing streak with convincing 35-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 11:20 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore put an end to their losing streak with a commanding 35-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, RCB showcased an impressive batting performance, posting a formidable total of 206/7. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar led the charge with half-centuries, while Jaydev Unadkat delivered a stellar bowling performance in his 100th IPL game, claiming figures of 3/30.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase never gained momentum as they lost wickets from the outset. Travis Head managed just 1 run before being dismissed by Will Jacks, while Abhishek Sharma's brisk 31 off 13 deliveries ended with his dismissal by Yash Dayal in the latter's first over.

    Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen fell victim to RCB's impact substitute Swapnil Singh in a single over during the powerplay, leaving SRH struggling at 62/4 in their first 6 overs.

    The batters batted with intent despite wickets falling regularly. Shahbaz Ahmed top scored with an unbeaten 40, Pat Cummins batting at number 8 brought the side's hopes up with 31 in 15 but there wasn't enough firepower left after his dismissal in the 14th over.

    Cameron Green (2/12), Karn Sharma (2/29) and Swapnil (2/40) picked up 2 wickets each. Dayal (1/18) was economic in his 3-over spell with Will Jacks (1/23) getting the important and early wicket in form of Head. Mohammed Siraj at his home ground failed to take a wicket but conceded only 20 in his 4 overs.

    Despite getting the win, RCB still find themselves at the 10th position in the table, tied at 4 points with the Punjab Kings. Sunrisers are intact at their third place with 10 points in 8 matches. RCB next play the Gujarat Titans this Sunday with SRH playing CSK on the same day.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib as replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB's win over SRH boosts their playoff hopes; Here's the updated 'Points Table' osf

    IPL 2024: RCB's win over SRH boosts their playoff hopes; Here's the updated 'Points Table'

    cricket Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof announces retirement from International cricket osf

    Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof announces retirement from International cricket

    cricket Rohmalia Rohmalia makes history: 7 wickets taken without Conceding a single run against Mongolia osf

    Rohmalia Rohmalia makes history: 7 wickets taken without conceding a single run against Mongolia

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib as replacement for Injured Mitchell Marsh osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib as replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh

    cricket Virat Kohli aims to break Sanju Samson's elite record as RCB opt to bat first against SRH osf

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli aims to break Sanju Samson's elite record as RCB opt to bat first against SRH

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB's win over SRH boosts their playoff hopes; Here's the updated 'Points Table' osf

    IPL 2024: RCB's win over SRH boosts their playoff hopes; Here's the updated 'Points Table'

    cricket Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof announces retirement from International cricket osf

    Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof announces retirement from International cricket

    cricket Rohmalia Rohmalia makes history: 7 wickets taken without Conceding a single run against Mongolia osf

    Rohmalia Rohmalia makes history: 7 wickets taken without conceding a single run against Mongolia

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib as replacement for Injured Mitchell Marsh osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib as replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh

    sports Ekta Pradeep Dey secures Gold in Women's 3000m steeplechase with record time osf

    Ekta Pradeep Dey secures Gold in Women's 3000m steeplechase with record time

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon