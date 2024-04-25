Billie Eilish suggests she should have a Ph.D. in masturbation, 'Watching myself feel pleasure has been..'

Billie Eilish was in an interview with Rolling Stone where she explained that masturbating in front of a mirror has helped her deal with many concerns.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Billie Eilish expressed her thoughts about sex and self-pleasure. She suggested she should have a Ph.D. in masturbation and went into great length about why her time is important.

Billie Eilish statement

"TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me," the former "Bad Guy". People should be jerking it, dude. I can't emphasize it enough, as someone who has had severe body issues and dysmorphia my entire life," she said.

Eilish told Rolling Stone that masturbating in front of a mirror has helped her deal with such concerns, noting that "Watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving and accepting myself, as well as feeling empowered and comfortable."

She explained that she does this because it is hot, but it also allows her to have a raw, profound connection with herself and her body. She described feelings of affection for her body that she had never previously experienced.

About Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell is an American musician, singer, and actor from Los Angeles. She delivered popular songs including 'Bad Guy' and 'No Time to Die', which were featured in the James Bond film of the same name.