Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch requests Home Ministry for LOC against Anmol Bishnoi

Amid the ongoing investigation into the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch wrote a letter to the Home Ministry on Thursday, requesting a look-out circular (LOC) against Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol Bishnoi caught the attention of Mumbai Police after posting a message on Facebook claiming responsibility for the shooting at Salman Khan's home. Earlier on Tuesday, the Mumbai Police's crime division discovered two pistols, three magazines, and 13 bullets in Gujarat's Tapi River.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, the two suspects in the April 14 shooting incident outside Galaxy Apartment, were captured on April 16 in Mata No Madh, near Bhuj, Gujarat. The arrest was the outcome of a collaborative operation between the Mumbai and Kutch police departments. During the interrogation, the suspects admitted that they disposed of the guns into the Tapi River from a railway bridge on their way to Bhuj after departing Mumbai. It was found that the duo's major motivation for the shooting appears to be to instill "terror".

It was claimed that Gupta and Pal were acting on the orders of the Bishnoi brothers (Lawrence and Anmol). According to sources, the inquiry found that Anmol Bishnoi communicated directly with Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta using internet calling. The two accused were paid Rs 1 lakh in advance for the shooting and promised an additional Rs 3 lakh after the task was completed.