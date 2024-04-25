IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib as replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh

Delhi Capitals have enlisted Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh for the remainder of IPL 2024. Naib, known for his medium-pace bowling and batting prowess, boasts an impressive record in international cricket, having played 82 ODIs and 62 T20Is, and captained his national team. Secured at his base price of INR 50 lakh, Naib's IPL debut marks a significant milestone in his career. His inclusion comes after Marsh's departure due to a hamstring injury, following a lackluster performance in the initial matches of the season. Despite a slow start, Delhi Capitals have witnessed an upturn in fortunes recently, climbing to sixth place on the points table with four wins in nine games.

Follow Us:



Download App:

