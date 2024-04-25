Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rohmalia Rohmalia makes history: 7 wickets taken without conceding a single run against Mongolia

    Indonesian bowler Rohmalia Rohmalia achieves a remarkable feat by claiming 7 wickets without conceding a single run in a match against Mongolia. This extraordinary performance sets a new record and highlights Rohmalia's exceptional talent on the cricket field.

    cricket Rohmalia Rohmalia makes history: 7 wickets taken without Conceding a single run against Mongolia osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

    In an astonishing display of skill and dominance, Indonesian bowler Rohmalia Rohmalia has etched her name into cricketing history by claiming an unprecedented 7 wickets without conceding a single run against Mongolia.

    Rohmalia's exceptional performance took place in a recent match where her bowling prowess left the Mongolian batsmen struggling to make any impact. With precision, control, and sheer determination, Rohmalia dismantled the opposition's batting lineup, showcasing her mastery of the craft.

    This remarkable achievement not only underscores Rohmalia's individual talent but also reflects the growing strength of cricket in Indonesia. As the sport continues to gain popularity and recognition in the country, Rohmalia's stellar performance serves as inspiration for aspiring cricketers and fans alike.

    Her flawless execution on the field has rightfully earned her praise and admiration from cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Rohmalia's remarkable feat will be remembered as a defining moment in cricket history, showcasing the extraordinary capabilities of Indonesian cricket talent on the global stage.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib as replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB ends losing streak with convincing 35-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    IPL 2024: RCB ends losing streak with convincing 35-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib as replacement for Injured Mitchell Marsh osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib as replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh

    cricket Virat Kohli aims to break Sanju Samson's elite record as RCB opt to bat first against SRH osf

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli aims to break Sanju Samson's elite record as RCB opt to bat first against SRH

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals edge past Gujarat Titans in a thriller encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals edge past Gujarat Titans in a thriller encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's 6,4,6,6,6 in the final over against Gujarat Titans lights up the stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's 6,4,6,6,6 in the final over against Gujarat Titans lights up the stadium (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB ends losing streak with convincing 35-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    IPL 2024: RCB ends losing streak with convincing 35-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib as replacement for Injured Mitchell Marsh osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib as replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh

    sports Ekta Pradeep Dey secures Gold in Women's 3000m steeplechase with record time osf

    Ekta Pradeep Dey secures Gold in Women's 3000m steeplechase with record time

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) election manifesto highlights farm loan waiver, employment AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) election manifesto highlights farm loan waiver, employment

    Transforming the Digital iGaming Journey with Exchmarket

    Transforming the Digital iGaming Journey with Exchmarket

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon