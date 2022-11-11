Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wana Nara flaunts voluptuous body in green swimsuit; gets trolled

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 7:31 PM IST

    Model and businesswoman Wanda Nara, who made headlines when she split from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to enchant her Instagram fans with beautiful photos of her day-to-day activities.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Celebrity Wanda Nara, who announced in September that her nine-year marriage to Argentine footballer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi had come to a "painful" end, continues to dazzle her admirers with photos from her day-to-day life. Her most recent Instagram image caught the eye of her followers as she looked stunning in a bottle green swimsuit while showcasing her curves.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    "Tomorrow we launch the new collection of @wanda.swim 2022-2023. END OF NOVEMBER I WILL BE PRESENTING HER IN ARGENTINA 💛," wrote Wanda Nara in the post where the Argentinian model is seen soaking in the sunshine in natural waters. The star accessorised her beachwear look with a beige hat.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    While Wanda Nara enjoys a lot of fan attention, the model also gets trolled by haters frequently. Her latest Instagram post drew sharp criticism from followers, with one saying, "Like her whole life a lie, even her body!!!" Another user commented, "Stop with the photoshop." A third user added, "So much filter, she doesn't have that physique, for God's sake!!! wish you had it!!"

    Here's a look at some of the other comments on Wanda Nara's post announcing launch of her new swimwear collection

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Mauro Icardi's ex-wife, Wanda Nara, who appears as a judge on 'The Masked Singer', is known for her bold and sexy photos in varied swimwear. The Argentinian model owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics collection.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    The mother of five always leaves her followers gasping for their breath as she shows off her voluptuous body in cleavage-revealing outfits from time to time. However, there are a few haters who believe her photographs are photoshopped.

    Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked ultra-hot in cleavage-revealing outfits

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Regardless, Wanda Nara appears unfazed by these comments and continues to charm her followers with photographs of herself in varied outfits. Clearly, the Argentinian star has moved on after her separation from Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi.

