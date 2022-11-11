SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wana Nara flaunts voluptuous body in green swimsuit; gets trolled

Model and businesswoman Wanda Nara, who made headlines when she split from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to enchant her Instagram fans with beautiful photos of her day-to-day activities.

Celebrity Wanda Nara, who announced in September that her nine-year marriage to Argentine footballer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi had come to a "painful" end, continues to dazzle her admirers with photos from her day-to-day life. Her most recent Instagram image caught the eye of her followers as she looked stunning in a bottle green swimsuit while showcasing her curves. Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini

"Tomorrow we launch the new collection of @wanda.swim 2022-2023. END OF NOVEMBER I WILL BE PRESENTING HER IN ARGENTINA 💛," wrote Wanda Nara in the post where the Argentinian model is seen soaking in the sunshine in natural waters. The star accessorised her beachwear look with a beige hat.

While Wanda Nara enjoys a lot of fan attention, the model also gets trolled by haters frequently. Her latest Instagram post drew sharp criticism from followers, with one saying, "Like her whole life a lie, even her body!!!" Another user commented, "Stop with the photoshop." A third user added, "So much filter, she doesn't have that physique, for God's sake!!! wish you had it!!" Here's a look at some of the other comments on Wanda Nara's post announcing launch of her new swimwear collection

Mauro Icardi's ex-wife, Wanda Nara, who appears as a judge on 'The Masked Singer', is known for her bold and sexy photos in varied swimwear. The Argentinian model owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics collection.

The mother of five always leaves her followers gasping for their breath as she shows off her voluptuous body in cleavage-revealing outfits from time to time. However, there are a few haters who believe her photographs are photoshopped. Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked ultra-hot in cleavage-revealing outfits

