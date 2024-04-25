Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Malayalam actor Dileep to appear as guest this weekend

    Malayalam actor Dileep will appear as a guest in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 for the promotion of his movie ' Pavi Caretaker' this weekend. The movie will hit theatres on April 26.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Malayalam actor Dileep will appear as a guest in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 this weekend. The actor is coming as a part of the promotion of his upcoming movie 'Pavi Caretaker'. The movie is set to release on April 26.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 is going to enter its 7th week on April 29. The season started with 19 contestants and saw several evictions and the entry of wild cards. Meanwhile, Ansiba, Abhishek, Arjun, Jinto, Nandana, Nora, Apsara, Resmin, Abhishek, Sai, Jasmin, and Sibin were nominated for this week's eviction. All the contestants except the captain and power team have entered this week's nomination.

    Meanwhile, the movie revolves around an unmarried caretaker's life changes when he forms an unexpected bond, adding joy to his routine existence in a residential complex amidst life's challenges.

    Juhi Jayakumar, Shreya Rugmini, Rosmin, Swathi, and Dilina Ramakrishnan are the five female leads of the movie. Joining them in the cast are Johnny Antony, Radhika Sarathkumar, Dharmajan Bolgatti, Sphatikam George, Abhishek Joseph, Master Sripath, Shaiju Adimali, Deepu Panicker, Shahi Kabir and Jinu Ben.

