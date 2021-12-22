Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim announces break-up with Chrishell Stause; says THIS on the split

The ‘Selling’ Sunset’ co-stars have split after five months of going public with their relationship. Jason Oppenheim announced their break-up on social media.

‘Selling Sunset’ stars, Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause have parted ways after making their relationship public just five months ago. The actors had recently ended their relationship. Jason took to social media to announce his break-up with Chrishell, merely five months after the two had gone public with their relationship.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jason Oppenheim said that the two have decided to part ways, adding that even though the two are not together, they will continue to remain best of friends. He further said that Chrishell was the best girlfriend he has had and that he will continue to cherish her forever. The post was shared along with a picture of the two.

It was in July this year when Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause confirmed their relationship, going public with it. However, there were reports that the two had started dating each other much before they had announced it. ALSO READ: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes’ 'romantic relationship' comes to an end; read details

When the rumours about them dating were doing rounds Chrishell Stause had said that the two decided to keep their budding relationship a secret as the opinion of the public could have had an impact on it.

At the same time, Jason Oppenheim had also gone ahead in July saying that his friendship with Chrishell Stause had developed into a lovely relationship. ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's break-up story makes it to a documentary