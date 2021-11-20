  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's break-up story makes it to a documentary

    Discovery+ is making a documentary on the breakup story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The documentary, titled ‘Johnny vs Amber’ will also have interviews of their lawyers.

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's break-up story makes it to a documentary drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 4:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The ugly break-up of Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will soon make it for a documentary. Discovery+, an OTT platform has decided to make a documentary on their break-up. The documentary is also said to have interviews of both the lawyers. Apart from this, people who are said to be close to the couple, and archive and audio clips. The documentary will be titled ‘Johnny vs Amber, telling the story of their break up from their point of view respectively. ‘Johnny vs Amber’ will be a two-part documentary, reportedly. 

    Johnny Deep and Amber Heard’s breakup went through an ugly court case that became the celebrity breakup of the decade! The documentary will first show Johnny Depp’s side of the story where he talks about marrying a "Machiavellian liar" who would pull all stops to protect her reputation. After Johnny Depp’s episode, Amber Heard will be seen talking about marrying the man of her dreams who later turned out to be a "violent drug-fuelled monster". 

    The documentary is being produced by Nick Hornby and Fran Baker. They are the executive producers for Optomen, UK Crazy Delicious producer, along with Discovery’s Matt Reid. Speaking about the documentary, Hornby said that ‘Johnny vs Amber’ will give an insight to the audiences about what went wrong in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage. From videotapes to audio clips and text messages, things that were shown in the court will be shown in the documentary as well.

    ALSO READ: Fans want 'Justice for Johnny Depp' as Amber Heard begins shooting for Aquaman 2, Read details

    Although the release date of the documentary is not yet announced, the makers are trying to address the issue of domestic violence with ‘Johnny vs Amber’. Moreover, they want to show how a marriage went tragically wrong, sending shockwaves in the Hollywood film industry and otherwise.

    ALSO READ: Amber Heard to divorce Johnny Depp after 15 months of marriage

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce is one of the most-talked talked about separation of a celebrity couple. The two have parted ways and now, their fans, are eager to watch the documentary to know the insights of the tragic story.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2021, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    South actress Payal Rajput's rumoured boyfriend touches her breast in latest pic (Check out)

    South actress Payal Rajput's boyfriend touches her breast in latest pic (Check out)

    Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know drb

    Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date ANNOUNCED; read details drb

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date ANNOUNCED; read details

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office collection day 1: Film opens at Rs 2.75 cr amid bad reviews

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office collection day 1: Film opens at ₹2.75 cr amid bad reviews

    Recent Stories

    Chushul councillor to Rajnath Border villages in China Nepal Pakistan Bangladesh have better facilities

    Chushul councillor to Rajnath: Border villages in China, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh have better facilities

    Odisha unlock Cinema halls auditoriums to reopen cultural gatherings allowed Read details gcw

    Odisha unlock: Cinema halls, auditoriums to reopen, cultural gatherings allowed and more; Read details

    South actress Payal Rajput's rumoured boyfriend touches her breast in latest pic (Check out)

    South actress Payal Rajput's boyfriend touches her breast in latest pic (Check out)

    Flipkart launches e-pharmacy programme to deliver medicines connect with doctors gcw

    Flipkart launches e-pharmacy programme; to deliver medicines, connect with doctors

    Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know drb

    Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say (WATCH)-ayh

    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)

    Video Icon