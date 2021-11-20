Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's break-up story makes it to a documentary

Discovery+ is making a documentary on the breakup story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The documentary, titled ‘Johnny vs Amber’ will also have interviews of their lawyers.

The ugly break-up of Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will soon make it for a documentary. Discovery+, an OTT platform has decided to make a documentary on their break-up. The documentary is also said to have interviews of both the lawyers. Apart from this, people who are said to be close to the couple, and archive and audio clips. The documentary will be titled ‘Johnny vs Amber, telling the story of their break up from their point of view respectively. ‘Johnny vs Amber’ will be a two-part documentary, reportedly.

Johnny Deep and Amber Heard’s breakup went through an ugly court case that became the celebrity breakup of the decade! The documentary will first show Johnny Depp’s side of the story where he talks about marrying a "Machiavellian liar" who would pull all stops to protect her reputation. After Johnny Depp’s episode, Amber Heard will be seen talking about marrying the man of her dreams who later turned out to be a "violent drug-fuelled monster".

The documentary is being produced by Nick Hornby and Fran Baker. They are the executive producers for Optomen, UK Crazy Delicious producer, along with Discovery’s Matt Reid. Speaking about the documentary, Hornby said that ‘Johnny vs Amber’ will give an insight to the audiences about what went wrong in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage. From videotapes to audio clips and text messages, things that were shown in the court will be shown in the documentary as well.

ALSO READ: Fans want 'Justice for Johnny Depp' as Amber Heard begins shooting for Aquaman 2, Read details

Although the release date of the documentary is not yet announced, the makers are trying to address the issue of domestic violence with ‘Johnny vs Amber’. Moreover, they want to show how a marriage went tragically wrong, sending shockwaves in the Hollywood film industry and otherwise.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard to divorce Johnny Depp after 15 months of marriage

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce is one of the most-talked talked about separation of a celebrity couple. The two have parted ways and now, their fans, are eager to watch the documentary to know the insights of the tragic story.