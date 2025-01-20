Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin apologizes for colonialism; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Coldplay’s Mumbai concert in 2025 kicked off with an electrifying performance at DY Patil Stadium, marking the start of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour." Frontman Chris Martin charmed fans by speaking in Hindi and addressing India’s history, leaving the audience mesmerized and cheering wildly

Coldplay delivered an electrifying performance during their highly anticipated Mumbai concert in 2025, leaving fans absolutely mesmerized. Frontman Chris Martin, known for his humble demeanor, made headlines with a heartfelt gesture when he apologized for colonialism. The crowd responded with loud cheers and excitement.

Addressing the audience, Chris Martin reflected on Coldplay’s visits to India. He mentioned that this was the band’s fourth visit to the country, the second time they were playing there, but the first instance of hosting their own concert. He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome from Indian fans despite the country’s historical ties to Great Britain. Martin also acknowledged Britain’s past actions, thanking the audience for their forgiveness and hospitality.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The long-awaited concert at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium kicked off on Saturday, with palpable excitement in the air. Thousands of fans gathered to witness the British alternative rock band perform live, with several moments from the show going viral on social media. A particular highlight was Chris Martin’s effort to speak Hindi, which charmed fans and became a sensation online.

During the concert, Martin greeted the audience in Hindi and expressed the band’s happiness at performing in Mumbai. He welcomed everyone warmly, stating that being in the city brought immense joy to the band. Fans erupted into cheers as they heard him speak the local language. Martin also noted that this was Coldplay’s first full-fledged show in India, expressing gratitude for the experience and emphasizing how special the moment was for the band.

The concert marked the beginning of Coldplay’s much-awaited "Music of the Spheres World Tour," with three performances scheduled at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. Following the Mumbai shows, the band will also perform at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, 2025. These performances mark Coldplay’s return to India after their memorable appearance at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival.

