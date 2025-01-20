Coldplay Mumbai Concert: 'Just pure love....', Shreya Ghoshal attends with husband Shiladitya [WATCH]

Coldplay’s Mumbai concert at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night drew massive crowds, including singer Shreya Ghoshal, who attended with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and 70-year-old father, Bishwajit Ghoshal. Sharing glimpses of the night, she described it as magical and deeply emotional

Coldplay performed in Mumbai, attracting massive crowds to their second concert on Sunday night at the DY Patil Stadium. Among the attendees was singer Shreya Ghoshal, who later shared highlights of the magical evening on Instagram. She attended the concert with her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, and her 70-year-old father, Bishwajit Ghoshal, making it a memorable family outing.

Shreya shared several photos and videos from the concert, capturing the excitement and joy of the evening. She was seen enjoying popular Coldplay hits such as A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You, and Paradise. In one of the clips, musician Salim Merchant also made a brief appearance at the event. Shreya posed for pictures with her husband, adding to the personal significance of the night.

In another video, Shreya was seen walking toward the venue, humorously commenting that attending a concert required a lot of effort and that it was easier to simply perform on stage. When Shiladitya pointed out that she was climbing an incline, she laughed and agreed with him. For the occasion, Shreya opted for a casual look, wearing a blue-and-white top paired with black trousers.

In her Instagram post, Shreya expressed her love for Coldplay and described the experience as spectacular. She mentioned it was her second time attending a concert by Chris Martin and the band, and she was deeply moved, especially during the performance of Fix You. She also shared that her father, Bishwajit Ghoshal, who is in his 70s, thoroughly enjoyed the concert. Thanking Coldplay, Shreya said the event allowed her and her husband, Shiladitya, to relive cherished memories tied to the band’s music that had been an integral part of their lives growing up.

ALSO READ: Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin apologizes for colonialism; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Coldplay’s highly anticipated Music of the Spheres World Tour includes three performances at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. They will also perform at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, 2025. These shows mark the band’s return to India following their performance at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival.

Latest Videos