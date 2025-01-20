Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused planned to break into another flat in actor's building

Saif Ali Khan’s household was targeted by an intruder, Shariful, who initially attempted to break into another flat in the same building. After failing, he entered Khan’s 11th-floor apartment, leading to a confrontation before fleeing. Police are investigating his motives and plans.

The suspect accused of attempting to break into Saif Ali Khan’s household had initially planned to target another flat in the same building, according to the latest police investigation. The break-in, which took place on the night of January 16, 2025, unfolded with an unexpected twist. After failing to break into another apartment in the 13-storey Satguru Sharan building, the intruder decided to enter Khan’s luxurious flat on the 11th floor.

Shariful, the suspect, had been staying temporarily at the Worli-Koliwada staff room. On December 31, 2024, he conducted a reconnaissance mission around Bandra and Khar, hiring an autorickshaw to explore areas known for housing celebrities and businessmen. He meticulously studied the area for several hours, even engaging the rickshaw driver in conversations about the best routes to such localities. His aim was clear – to strike on the night of January 15.



Shariful arrived at Bandra station at midnight on January 16, opting to walk instead of taking public transport. He walked for almost two hours, making his way from Bandra to Khar and eventually reaching the Satguru Sharan building. To avoid detection by CCTV cameras, he took a roundabout route through narrow bylanes in Khar before arriving at his destination.

Upon reaching the building, Shariful found the watchman asleep, which allowed him to enter the premises by scaling a four-foot wall from an adjacent building. He used a ladder left in the compound to climb to a height of 12 feet and access a duct. However, when the duct was blocked by a pigeon mesh, he climbed through the fire escape stairwell to reach the 10th floor. At this point, he was captured by the building’s only CCTV camera, his face concealed with a scarf.

Shariful then entered the bathroom window of Khan's apartment on the 11th floor through another duct. It was here that his actions led to a dangerous confrontation with the family. A maid spotted the intruder outside the bedroom of Khan’s son, triggering an alarm. A fight broke out between the intruder and Khan’s domestic staff, but the suspect managed to escape after a failed attempt to lock him inside a room. The family rushed downstairs to get help, but by the time they returned, the intruder had already fled.

Police investigations revealed that after escaping from the 11th-floor apartment, Shariful jumped 12 feet from the first-floor level to the ground to flee the scene. Despite the chaos and confusion within the actor’s home, the intruder managed to make his escape unnoticed. The CCTV footage later showed Shariful using the fire escape stairwell as his exit route.



The investigation continues as the police piece together the details of this bizarre and random attack. The authorities are working to further understand the motives behind the break-in and the extent of Shariful's plans.

Saif Ali Khan and his family were left shaken by the ordeal, but fortunately, no one was seriously harmed during the break-in. The case has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the vulnerability even of high-profile figures living in plush residential buildings.

