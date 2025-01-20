Chennai: Good news for bus passengers as MTC extends pass deadline

The deadline for obtaining monthly bus passes for MTC buses in Chennai has been extended due to the Pongal holidays.

In the capital city of Chennai, buses are operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). More than 4 million people use the city bus service daily. Monthly concession passes are provided for college students and daily commuters. The Rs.1000 monthly pass is issued only on specific dates.

Chennai MTC bus

While the monthly travel pass is usually issued only until the 16th of each month, it has been announced that the deadline for obtaining the monthly travel pass has been extended this month due to the Pongal holidays.

MTC bus

In a press release issued by the Managing Director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation: The MTC's Rs.1000 travel pass, valid from January 16th to February 15th, 2025, and the monthly concession pass, valid from January 11th to February 10th, 2025, along with the 50% student concession pass, are usually sold at all MTC monthly pass sales centers from the 1st to the 22nd of each month, and from the 1st to the 13th for student passes.

Chennai MTC bus

However, due to the consecutive Pongal holidays from 13.01.2025 to 17.01.2025, the sale of the Monthly Concession (MST), Student Concession Travel Pass (SCT), and the Rs.1000 TAYPT travel pass has been extended until 24.01.2025 for the benefit of passengers. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of this extension.

Latest Videos