Chennai: Good news for bus passengers as MTC extends pass deadline

The deadline for obtaining monthly bus passes for MTC buses in Chennai has been extended due to the Pongal holidays.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 8:27 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 8:27 PM IST

In the capital city of Chennai, buses are operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). More than 4 million people use the city bus service daily. Monthly concession passes are provided for college students and daily commuters. The Rs.1000 monthly pass is issued only on specific dates.

article_image2

Chennai MTC bus

While the monthly travel pass is usually issued only until the 16th of each month, it has been announced that the deadline for obtaining the monthly travel pass has been extended this month due to the Pongal holidays.

article_image3

MTC bus

In a press release issued by the Managing Director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation: The MTC's Rs.1000 travel pass, valid from January 16th to February 15th, 2025, and the monthly concession pass, valid from January 11th to February 10th, 2025, along with the 50% student concession pass, are usually sold at all MTC monthly pass sales centers from the 1st to the 22nd of each month, and from the 1st to the 13th for student passes.

article_image4

Chennai MTC bus

However, due to the consecutive Pongal holidays from 13.01.2025 to 17.01.2025, the sale of the Monthly Concession (MST), Student Concession Travel Pass (SCT), and the Rs.1000 TAYPT travel pass has been extended until 24.01.2025 for the benefit of passengers. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of this extension.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indigenously built Pralay missile to debut on 76th Republic Day parade dmn

Indigenously built Pralay missile to debut on 76th Republic Day parade

ALH Dhruv helicopter grounding is a slight setback, says Defence Secretary dmn

ALH Dhruv helicopter grounding is a “slight setback”, says Defence Secretary

We demand capital punishment IMA reacts after life sentence for Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case snt

'We demand capital punishment': IMA reacts after life sentence for Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case

19-year-old girl falls 60 feet while paragliding in Himachal, dies; SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH) shk

19-year-old girl falls 60 feet while paragliding in Himachal, dies; SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH)

Kota HORROR! Man pours acid on estranged wife after tying her with rope dmn

Kota HORROR! Man pours acid on estranged wife after tying her with rope

Recent Stories

We love you America Biden shares final message with selfie as he bids farewell before Trump's inauguration snt

'We love you, America': Biden shares final message with selfie as he bids farewell before Trump's inauguration

Trump administration to declare national emergency at US-Mexico border, send military for wall construction dmn

Trump administration to declare national emergency at US-Mexico border, send military for wall construction

Indigenously built Pralay missile to debut on 76th Republic Day parade dmn

Indigenously built Pralay missile to debut on 76th Republic Day parade

ALH Dhruv helicopter grounding is a slight setback, says Defence Secretary dmn

ALH Dhruv helicopter grounding is a “slight setback”, says Defence Secretary

We demand capital punishment IMA reacts after life sentence for Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case snt

'We demand capital punishment': IMA reacts after life sentence for Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case

Recent Videos

Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18

Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Heroic Rescue: Newborn Baby Saved by Police and EMTs With CPR | New Jersey

Heroic Rescue: Newborn Baby Saved by Police and EMTs With CPR | New Jersey

Video Icon
Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Lifts Trophy Defeating Nepal 54-36

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Lifts Trophy Defeating Nepal 54-36

Video Icon
'Matter of Pride': Kho Kho World Cup CEO Vikram Dev Dogra As Indian Teams Emerge Victorious

'Matter of Pride': Kho Kho World Cup CEO Vikram Dev Dogra As Indian Teams Emerge Victorious

Video Icon