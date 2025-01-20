Heroic Rescue: Newborn Baby Saved by Police and EMTs With CPR | New Jersey

In a heart-stopping moment captured on bodycam footage, a police officer and EMTs in Middle Township, New Jersey, saved the life of a one-week-old baby who had stopped breathing. On November 28, 2024, a frantic 911 call alerted authorities to the emergency, prompting Officer Chris Rudy to rush to the scene. Upon arrival, he found the baby's mother attempting CPR on her unresponsive infant, who was cold to the touch and turning blue. Without hesitation, Officer Rudy took over CPR, and after just one round, the baby began to regain consciousness. Watch.

