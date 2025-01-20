19-year-old girl falls 60 feet while paragliding in Himachal, dies; SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman from Gujarat's Ahmedabad died after a paragliding sortie went wrong in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday evening.

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman from Gujarat's Ahmedabad died after a paragliding sortie went wrong in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Bhavsar Khushi, had come to Himachal Pradesh from Ahmedabad with her family for a holiday. Khushi had opted for a paragliding ride at the Indrunag site. However, as she and the pilot were about to take off, the canopy collapsed, and both of them fell down the hill.

Khushi was declared dead at the scene, while the pilot was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case of negligence based on the statement provided by Khushi's family and have launched an investigation.

In a similar incident in the state's Kullu hill station on Friday, a 28-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu was killed during a paragliding sortie near the Garsa landing site. The pilot in this case also got injured.

Also read: Biden pardons Fauci, Milley & Capitol attack panel members to guard them from Trump, hours before inauguration

Latest Videos