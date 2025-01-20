Indigenously built Pralay missile to debut on 76th Republic Day parade

Pralay, India's indigenous short-range tactical nuclear-tipped missile system, will debut at the 76th Republic Day parade on January 26, showcasing the country's advanced tactical ballistic missile capabilities.

New Delhi: Pralay, the indigenous made short-range tactical nuclear-tipped missile system, will be making its debut in the 76th Republic Day parade to be held on January 26 on Kartavaya Path in Delhi.

Talking to reporters here, the defence secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh said: “Pralay missile will be showcased for the first time on Republic Day.”

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Pralay has a range of 500-km with a payload capacity of 500-1000-kg. It is a surface-to-surface, canisterised missile system designed for battlefield use, marking a pivotal advancement in the country’s tactical ballistic missile capabilities.

Pralay missile system has been designed and developed to be deployed along the line of control with Pakistan and line of actual control with China. In military terminology, the Pralay has been classified as a Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM).

Apart from Pralay, defence equipment and weapons, including BrahMos missile, Pinaka, T-90 tanks, Nag missiles, Akash, ICV BMP-II (Sarath), Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (Nandighosh), Battlefield Surveillance Systems (Sanjay) among others will be displayed in the parade.



The parade, which will start at 10:30am, will last for 90-minute. As many as 31 tableaux, including 16 from the states and 15 from the central ministries would be showcased, depicting their heritage and achievements.

Tableaux on the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, India’s first home minister and tribal leader from Jharkhand Birsa Munda would also be displayed.

The parade would also have 18 marching contingents and 15 bands, mix of indigenous and western tunes.

The Indonesian President, Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest at the event.

A military matching contingent, comprise of 160 personnel and band contingent of 190 personnel and a cultural troupe from Indonesia would also be taking part in it.

