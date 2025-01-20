Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Shah Rukh Khan calls Chris Martin his 'brother'; shares video [WATCH]

Coldplay’s Chris Martin created a buzz at their Mumbai concert by expressing admiration for Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, saying, "Shah Rukh Khan forever." The heartfelt moment, coupled with SRK’s warm response on social media, has fans celebrating this iconic crossover of music and cinema

During a Coldplay performance at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, lead singer Chris Martin created a buzz by expressing his admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Before starting a song, Chris referred to Shah Rukh by saying, "Shah Rukh Khan forever," leaving fans ecstatic. The heartfelt moment quickly gained attention, with fans gushing about it across social media platforms.

In response, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of the moment on social media, expressing his gratitude and affection for Chris Martin. Referring to the Coldplay frontman as “brother,” Shah Rukh conveyed that Chris made him feel as special as his music does. He sent his love to Chris and the Coldplay team, calling the singer “one in a billion” and stating that India adores Coldplay. Shah Rukh captioned the post with a line from the band’s song, “Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do!”

Fans responded enthusiastically to the exchange. One expressed hope for a future collaboration between Shah Rukh and Coldplay, while another described the moment when Chris mentioned Shah Rukh’s name during "Yellow" as unforgettable. A third fan likened the interaction to living through a crossover episode, especially with Shah Rukh quoting Coldplay. Others celebrated how Chris Martin’s music makes listeners feel special and valued.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, also shared highlights from the concert on her social media. Among her posts were photos and videos of Chris Martin’s tribute to her father. Accompanied by her brother AbRam Khan and their friend Navya Nanda, Suhana expressed her nostalgia for the event by captioning her posts, "take me back to the start."

Adding to the excitement, Chris Martin interacted with the Mumbai audience by speaking a few words in Hindi, sharing his happiness at being in the city, and thanking the fans for their warmth. The Mumbai concert was part of Coldplay’s Indian tour, which is set to continue with performances in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

