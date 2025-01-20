'Chhaava': Vicky Kaushal shares fierce poster of upcoming movie; Check [PHOTOS]

Vicky Kaushal is set to star as Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, a period action drama directed by Laxman Utekar. With fierce posters unveiled, the film promises a grand spectacle. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, it releases on Valentine’s Day 2025, with the trailer out January 22

First Published Jan 20, 2025, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 4:25 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal is preparing for the release of his upcoming period action drama film Chhaava, where he will portray the Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On Monday, the makers unveiled four new posters featuring the actor, sparking excitement among fans. The posters were shared with a caption that described the character as embodying fire, water, storms, and a lion’s courage, referring to him as "Sher Shiva ka Chhaava."

In the first poster, Vicky is seen in a fierce look, wielding swords with his long hair and beard enhancing his intense appearance. The second poster shows him holding a sword and shield, with visible injury marks on his face. The third poster captures him as a fearless Maratha warrior, aiming a bow and arrow with determination. In the final poster, he is seen aiming a trident (Trishul), further emphasizing his powerful persona.

The release of these posters triggered an enthusiastic response from fans. Social media users shared their excitement, with comments like “What a look,” “First blockbuster of 2025 loading,” and “Hard-core goosebumps.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025. The official trailer is set to launch on January 22.

Reflecting on the film, Vicky Kaushal mentioned that he and Laxman Utekar first discussed the idea while working on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He admitted that he initially questioned whether he could do justice to such a monumental legacy but shared that the challenge also motivated him. He expressed that working on a film about a historical figure like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was an opportunity to delve deeper into the Maratha culture, history, values, and patriotism.

Kaushal also revealed his nervousness about the film’s release, noting the immense effort the team had put into making Chhaava. He expressed his eagerness to see the audience's response to their hard work when the film releases on February 14, 2025.

Apart from Chhaava, Vicky will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as well as Maddock Films’ Mahavatar.

