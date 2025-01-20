ALH Dhruv helicopter grounding is a “slight setback”, says Defence Secretary

The Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv and Tejas aircraft won't participate in the Republic Day flypast due to safety concerns and other issues. Around 77,000 people are expected to attend the parade.

First Published Jan 20, 2025, 7:41 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 7:41 PM IST

New Delhi: Stating that the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv will not be the part of the Republic Day flypast this time, the defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said that its ground is a “slight setback”. 

Talking to reporters in Delhi on Monday ahead of 76th Republic Day celebrations, RK Singh said: “The grounding of the light helicopter fleet is a slight setback. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is currently conducting safety checks, and it will be sorted out soon. However, it is unlikely the fleet will return to action in time for the Republic Day parade.”

The armed forces have grounded entire fleet of the ALH, comprises of 330 helicopters following the crash of a Coast Guard ALH Dhruv Mk III at Porbandar in Gujarat, killing three crew members. 

On the occasion, the defence secretary also stated that the light combat aircraft Tejas will also not be part of the flypast on Republic Day. 

On being asked about the numbers of spectators to converge over the Kartvaya path, RK Singh said a total of 77,000 people will watch the parade. So far 32,000 tickets have been sold and rest are invitees. 

He also mentioned that the martial and military character of the parade will be retained and have been added some cultural elements to make it “broader societal cultural program”. 

He also said that the tableaux from 16 states and UTs and 16 from departments and ministries are participating this time. 

He also said that the number of cultural performers have been enhanced to 5,000 from 1,500 last year so that everyone present on the Kartavya path could see the performances. 

He also said that a tableaux depicting 75 years of Constitution will also be the part of the parade. 

This year sarpanches across the country have been invited to witness the parade on January 26. “Those sarpanches have been invited who had implemented 90 per cent of flagship schemes of the government in their panchayats.”

