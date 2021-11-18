Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes’ 'romantic relationship' comes to an end; read details

In heartbreaking news, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have announced their break-up through a post on Instagram. The couple said that though their relationship has ended, their friendship continues to grow stronger by the day.

Fans of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been heartbroken ever since the couple broke the news about their break up on social media. The couple, rather the ‘ex’ couple now, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, was in a relationship for the last two years. They started dating on July 04, in the year 2019. And now, after two years and a few months, the two have parted ways, breaking the hearts of millions. The reason for their separation is still unknown.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello started dating soon after their super hit chartbuster song ‘Senorita’. The couple, since then, always seemed very much in love with each other, In fact, last month in October, the two had matched their costumes for the Halloween party, pictures of which are still up on their Instagram accounts. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were also present at the red-carpet event of Amazon Prime’s movie, Cinderella, apart from the Global Citizen Concert which was held a few months back.

Announcing their break up, Shawn Mendes wrote on his Instagram story that the two have decided to end their ‘romantic relation’. However, he continued writing that their love for each other as humans, only got stronger. He also added that much before they hit off as a couple, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were best of friends and that they would continue to be best friends even after their break up.

Over the two years of their relationship, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shared numerous pictures together, including an image from a beach in Miami where the two are seen kissing. The picture, shared by Shawn Mendes, had him congratulating Camila Cabello on completing two years of being together. Have a look at his post:

The two had also spent their lockdown together, and their song ‘Summer of Love’ was inspired by their time together during the lockdown. The two have taken several getaways together, including family dinners and outings, wherein Shawn Mendes was once seen spending time with Camila Cabello and her family.