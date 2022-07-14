Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor reveal their Bhairavnath hike, which was a near-death travel experience

In the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 in Disney+ Hotstar, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor discuss their near-death travel mishaps.

The much anticipated Koffee With Karan Season 7 has returned with hot cups of passionate confessions, manifestations, and secrets. The new Bollywood besties delight the sofa with tales about their sense of fashion, humour, and misfortunes in the second episode of the season. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor did not develop a connection after interacting on-screen, contrary to how most friendships in Bollywood develop.



The dynamic team shares tales of their travels and adventures while the show's eminent presenter Karan Johar prods them about life, work, and love. As Janhvi and Sara grew closer over the breathtaking grandeur of Kedarnath, their journey encountered two near-death incidents.



The two's vacation took an unexpected turn when Janhvi decided to trek at Bhairavnath instead of taking the usual route. "We chose to travel to Bhairavnath, and there was a typical trail for strolling," Sara Ali Khan recalled. However, we believed that we were superior. We opted to go hiking instead. There were only rocks on an incline of 85, and Janhvi said, "Let's climb this."

Sara admitted that she was scared of being referred to as a buzzkill even though she was hesitant to climb the incline. The excursion, however, took a bad turn as their ascent got terrifying. Sara acknowledged that panic had set in and related how, at one point, she was certain they would fall off due to unsteady rocks.

They dangled off the cliff with no way out in sight and sought comfort when they noticed a fan moving toward them. He was useless to them, much to their dismay, since he merely wanted to snap a photo with them. After nearly 30 minutes of being stranded, Sara's driver eventually located them, and with the aid of special forces, they were freed.



The weather was also not very helpful, making their problems worse. Janhvi Kapoor recalled how Sara Ali Khan chose a cheap, non-heated hotel to save Rs 6,000, and how this decision almost caused them to freeze.



Image: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

She said, “I had traveled to Kedarnath with two thermals, one puffer jacket, three shawls, two track pants, and two sweaters. Karan, I wore every single piece of clothing I had owned and was still shivering,” adding that by the time Sara Ali Khan returned to their room after meeting her friends, her lips had turned blue and she was shivering! She even added that apart from the absence of a heater in the freezing -7℃ weather, the bathroom in the hotel was also doubtful, “If I had sat on that pot, it would have shattered,” said Janhvi Kapoor adding to her bad-hotel stay story. Also Read: Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has beaten Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’; here’s how

Image: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram