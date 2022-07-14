Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor reveal their Bhairavnath hike, which was a near-death travel experience

    First Published Jul 14, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

    In the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 in Disney+ Hotstar, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor discuss their near-death travel mishaps.

    Hotstar Press release

    The much anticipated Koffee With Karan Season 7 has returned with hot cups of passionate confessions, manifestations, and secrets. The new Bollywood besties delight the sofa with tales about their sense of fashion, humour, and misfortunes in the second episode of the season. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor did not develop a connection after interacting on-screen, contrary to how most friendships in Bollywood develop. 
     

    Hotstar Press release

    The dynamic team shares tales of their travels and adventures while the show's eminent presenter Karan Johar prods them about life, work, and love. As Janhvi and Sara grew closer over the breathtaking grandeur of Kedarnath, their journey encountered two near-death incidents.
     

    Hotstar Press release

    The two's vacation took an unexpected turn when Janhvi decided to trek at Bhairavnath instead of taking the usual route. "We chose to travel to Bhairavnath, and there was a typical trail for strolling," Sara Ali Khan recalled. However, we believed that we were superior. We opted to go hiking instead. There were only rocks on an incline of 85, and Janhvi said, "Let's climb this." 

    Hotstar Press release

    Sara admitted that she was scared of being referred to as a buzzkill even though she was hesitant to climb the incline. The excursion, however, took a bad turn as their ascent got terrifying. Sara acknowledged that panic had set in and related how, at one point, she was certain they would fall off due to unsteady rocks.

    Hotstar Press release

    They dangled off the cliff with no way out in sight and sought comfort when they noticed a fan moving toward them. He was useless to them, much to their dismay, since he merely wanted to snap a photo with them. After nearly 30 minutes of being stranded, Sara's driver eventually located them, and with the aid of special forces, they were freed.
     

    Hotstar Press release

    The weather was also not very helpful, making their problems worse. Janhvi Kapoor recalled how Sara Ali Khan chose a cheap, non-heated hotel to save Rs 6,000, and how this decision almost caused them to freeze.
     

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    She said, “I had traveled to Kedarnath with two thermals, one puffer jacket, three shawls, two track pants, and two sweaters. Karan, I wore every single piece of clothing I had owned and was still shivering,” adding that by the time Sara Ali Khan returned to their room after meeting her friends, her lips had turned blue and she was shivering! She even added that apart from the absence of a heater in the freezing -7℃ weather, the bathroom in the hotel was also doubtful, “If I had sat on that pot, it would have shattered,” said  Janhvi Kapoor adding to her bad-hotel stay story. Also Read: Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has beaten Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’; here’s how

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    With new games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and the all-time favourite rapid fire, Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and bring fans closer to their favourite performers. Also Read: Emergency: Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi; actress unveils her first look

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Emergency Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi; actress unveils her first look RBA

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi; actress unveils her first look

    Hollywood Tom Cruise Top Gun Maverick has beaten Leonardo DiCaprio Titanic here is how drb

    Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has beaten Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’; here’s how

    From stages to symptoms here is everything you need to know about menopause drb

    From stages to symptoms, here’s everything you need to know about menopause

    Not Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wants to stuck on an island with these stars drb

    Not Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wants to stuck on an island with these stars

    Is Thalapathy Vijay playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Know his remuneration RBA

    Is Thalapathy Vijay playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

    Recent Stories

    NEET 2022 Women candidates to get special discounts from Oyo details here gcw

    NEET 2022: Women candidates to get special discounts from Oyo

    Virat Kohli has got to find his way and become successful - Sourav Ganguly-ayh

    'Virat Kohli has got to find his way and become successful' - Sourav Ganguly

    Tata Motors launches Nexon EV Prime at Rs 14.99 lakh - adt

    Tata Motors launches Nexon EV Prime at Rs 14.99 lakh

    Modi government, NITI Aayog get pat on the back from United Nations

    Modi government, NITI Aayog get pat on the back from the UN

    4 reasons why you should not buy Nothing Phone 1 gcw

    4 reasons why you should not buy Nothing Phone (1)

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon