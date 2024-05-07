Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk rewrites history with explosive batting display against Rajasthan Royals

    Witness Jake Fraser-McGurk's astonishing feat as he becomes the first player in IPL history to achieve three half-centuries in 20 balls or less, igniting the Delhi Capitals' innings against Rajasthan Royals with unparalleled power hitting.

    IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk rewrites history with explosive batting display against Rajasthan Royals
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 7, 2024, 10:41 PM IST

    In a stunning display of power hitting, Delhi Capitals' rising star Jake Fraser-McGurk etched his name in the annals of IPL history by becoming the first player ever to achieve three half-centuries in 20 balls or less. This remarkable feat unfolded during a scintillating match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

    Fraser-McGurk, the Australian prodigy, captivated the audience once again with his sensational batting prowess, reaching his half-century in just 20 deliveries. His innings comprised seven boundaries and three towering sixes, showcasing his remarkable strike rate of 250.00. Notably, during an over bowled by Avesh Khan, a reserve bowler in India's T20 World Cup squad, Fraser-McGurk unleashed a breathtaking assault, hammering 28 runs off just six deliveries, with the sequence reading: 4, 4, 4, 6, 4, 6.

    Prior to this historic achievement, several renowned batters in the IPL had managed to score two half-centuries in 20 balls or less, including Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals, Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians, Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders, and Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Fraser-McGurk's unprecedented achievement sets him apart as a true force to be reckoned with in the world of cricket.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
