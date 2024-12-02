Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora-7 actresses labeled 'Gold Diggers' for dating/married rich men
A few years back, Sushmita Sen was the target of criticism, labelled a 'gold digger' for dating Lalit Modi. Here are 7 other Bollywood celebrities who faced similar accusations for their relationships with wealthy men.
Society still criticizes women for their choice of partner. Sushmita Sen is the latest target, labeled a 'gold digger' for dating Lalit Modi.
Lalit Modi
Sushmita Sen, a successful actress, faced criticism for dating Lalit Modi. She strongly refuted the 'gold digger' label, emphasizing her financial independence.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora faced 'gold digger' accusations after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. She responded elegantly, urging critics to focus on their own lives.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced similar accusations after her separation from Naga Chaitanya. She offered a simple, dignified response: "God bless you everyone."
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, a successful actress, faced criticism for marrying billionaire Raj Kundra. Her long courtship with Kundra countered these accusations.
Sridevi
Sridevi, a top actress, faced 'gold digger' accusations when she married Boney Kapoor, a wealthy filmmaker who was already married.
Tina Munim
Tina Munim's marriage to Anil Ambani, CEO of Reliance Industries, surprised many and led to 'gold digger' accusations.
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty faced intense scrutiny and accusations after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, including being labeled a 'gold digger'.