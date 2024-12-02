Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora-7 actresses labeled 'Gold Diggers' for dating/married rich men

A few years back, Sushmita Sen was the target of criticism, labelled a 'gold digger' for dating Lalit Modi. Here are 7 other Bollywood celebrities who faced similar accusations for their relationships with wealthy men.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 5:24 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

Society still criticizes women for their choice of partner. Sushmita Sen is the latest target, labeled a 'gold digger' for dating Lalit Modi.

article_image2

Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen, a successful actress, faced criticism for dating Lalit Modi. She strongly refuted the 'gold digger' label, emphasizing her financial independence.

article_image3

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora faced 'gold digger' accusations after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. She responded elegantly, urging critics to focus on their own lives.

article_image4

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced similar accusations after her separation from Naga Chaitanya. She offered a simple, dignified response: "God bless you everyone."

article_image5

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, a successful actress, faced criticism for marrying billionaire Raj Kundra. Her long courtship with Kundra countered these accusations.

article_image6

Sridevi

Sridevi, a top actress, faced 'gold digger' accusations when she married Boney Kapoor, a wealthy filmmaker who was already married.

article_image7

Tina Munim

Tina Munim's marriage to Anil Ambani, CEO of Reliance Industries, surprised many and led to 'gold digger' accusations.

article_image8

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty faced intense scrutiny and accusations after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, including being labeled a 'gold digger'.

