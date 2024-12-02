Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora-7 actresses labeled 'Gold Diggers' for dating/married rich men

A few years back, Sushmita Sen was the target of criticism, labelled a 'gold digger' for dating Lalit Modi. Here are 7 other Bollywood celebrities who faced similar accusations for their relationships with wealthy men.

Society still criticizes women for their choice of partner. Sushmita Sen is the latest target, labeled a 'gold digger' for dating Lalit Modi.

Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen, a successful actress, faced criticism for dating Lalit Modi. She strongly refuted the 'gold digger' label, emphasizing her financial independence.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora faced 'gold digger' accusations after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. She responded elegantly, urging critics to focus on their own lives.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced similar accusations after her separation from Naga Chaitanya. She offered a simple, dignified response: "God bless you everyone."

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, a successful actress, faced criticism for marrying billionaire Raj Kundra. Her long courtship with Kundra countered these accusations.

Sridevi

Sridevi, a top actress, faced 'gold digger' accusations when she married Boney Kapoor, a wealthy filmmaker who was already married.

Tina Munim

Tina Munim's marriage to Anil Ambani, CEO of Reliance Industries, surprised many and led to 'gold digger' accusations.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty faced intense scrutiny and accusations after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, including being labeled a 'gold digger'.

