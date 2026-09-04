Priyanka Chopra will present the Karl Lagerfeld Prize at the LVMH Prize ceremony in Paris. The global star joins Hollywood's Jennifer Lawrence and Thai actress Urassaya ‘Yaya’ Sperbund on the presenter lineup for the prestigious fashion event.

Priyanka Chopra has carved a remarkable space for herself, not just in the cinematic world but also in the global fashion industry. From major international events to the world’s most prestigious fashion and entertainment platforms, she has consistently made her presence felt on the global stage. And now she is all set to present the prestigious Karl Lagerfeld Prize at this year’s LVMH Prize ceremony, joining Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence and Thai actress Urassaya ‘Yaya’ Sperbund on the presenter line up. Dior ambassadors Jennifer Lawrence and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be joined by Urassaya “Yaya” Sperbund, who is a face of Louis Vuitton, at the event, which will be held at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. The ceremony celebrates the next generation of fashion talent, with nine emerging designers competing for three coveted prizes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LVMH PRIZE (@lvmhprize)

On The Acting Front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka will soon return to Indian cinema with the action-adventure film 'Varanasi'. Directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu, the film is scheduled for release in April 2027. (ANI)