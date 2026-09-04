Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh are in a social media war. Asim taunted Vishal about the 'frying pan' incident with Madhurima Tuli. Vishal retaliated, mocking Asim's career and mental state in a series of posts.

It seems like controversy is not leaving Asim Riaz anytime soon. The former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant has once again found himself in a war of words with a fellow contestant, and this time it’s actor Vishal Aditya Singh. The two have traded sharp remarks on social media.

Asim Riaz's 'Frying Pan' Jibe

Vishal Aditya Singh hit back at Asim after the model-turned-rapper took an indirect dig at him over his past relationship with actor Madhurima Tuli and their infamous “frying pan” incident on ‘Bigg Boss 13.’ Asim shared a post on X, where he directly addressed Vishal. Referring to the incident involving Madhurima, he wrote, “Vishal, getting beaten with a pan on national TV by your ex GF left some permanent damage. Stop chanting my name everywhere. If you need my attention, DM me instead of being a ScumBAG on podcasts and in the media. Don’t worry, I’ll try my best to find a psychiatrist for you.”

Take a look Vishal, getting beaten with a pan on national TV by your ex GF left some permanent damage. Stop chanting my name everywhere. If you need my attention, DM me instead of being a ScumBAG on podcasts and in the media. Don’t worry, I’ll try my best to find a psychiatrist for you. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) September 2, 2026

Vishal Aditya Singh Hits Back

Vishal soon responded through a series of posts on Instagram. Taking a dig at Asim’s Bigg Boss identity, he wrote, “Ex bigg Boss contestant Bas yahi hai aapki pehchaan aur yahi reh jaayenge aap. Toh Asim bhai please Keep calm Aur Bolo ‘jai shree ram’.”

He did not stop there and took another swipe at Asim’s mental state while also mentioning music and fitness. Vishal wrote, “‘Psychiatrist’ ka number yaad se send kar diyo. Mai tujhe ‘suresh Wadkar music school ka number send karta hu aur ek gym ka coupon bhi uske saath”

Continuing his response, Vishal added, “Bhai (injection) isse sirf body banti hai. ‘Dimaag’ k liye bhi kuchh dekho.”

The actor also took a dig at Asim’s work as a rapper, writing, “Art(rap) = 0 per cent, Bakwas ka talent = 100 per cent.”

Vishal and Asim were both part of Bigg Boss 13, where they were seen sharing a close bond at one point. Vishal is also friends with Asim’s former girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)