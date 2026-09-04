Kareena Kapoor praised Puma India's new campaign, 'Meditation in Motion', which was shot in Ladakh and features 40 Buddhist monks wearing the brand's running shoes at the Thiksey Monastery ahead of the Ladakh Marathon. She shared the post on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor has given a shout-out to Puma India after the sportswear brand featured Buddhist monks in a new campaign shot in Ladakh. Puma India’s latest campaign, titled ‘Meditation in Motion’, features 40 Buddhist monks wearing the brand’s running shoes at the 15th-century Thiksey Monastery in Leh. The campaign brings together meditation and running through visuals shot inside the monastery and across the Ladakh landscape.

Bebo, who has been associated with Puma India as its brand ambassador for several years, reshared the brand’s post on her Instagram Story. Sharing the campaign, she wrote, “Well Done @pumaindia Fam. Love this.”

About the 'Meditation in Motion' Campaign

The campaign has been released ahead of the 13th edition of the Ladakh Marathon, which is scheduled to take place from September 10 to 13. As part of the campaign, the monks are seen in their traditional robes while wearing Puma’s running shoes. The visuals draw a connection between meditation and running, with both practices requiring focus, discipline and staying present.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, on Kareena’s film front, the actor will be next seen in 'Daayra'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Daayra' is scheduled to be released on September 18. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the film is "inspired by true events." 'Daayra' unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation, sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and two investigations in motion."