Reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya divorce: Did actor impose strict restrictions on his wife?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never did revealing post her wedding with Naga Chaitanya and never wanted to disrespect the Akkineni family with her choices, so what is the reason?



Popular South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now said yes to do an item song in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's big-budget, pan-India film Pushpa. Some famous names like Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi and Urvashi Rautela were on the filmmaker's minds, but Samantha finally signed on the dotted line.



Samantha is one of the popular actresses in the south, and after The Family Man 2 success, she is now in demand in Bollywood. If reports are to be believed then, Pushpa's 5th song shooting will soon start in the last week of November. It is also said that Samantha will be getting Rs. 1.5 crore for the song.

It is said that when Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya, she never did skin show or some intimate seans with her co-stars. Samantha picked roles in films that did not disrespect the family (Akkineni ) she was married too.

However, after the separation from Naga Chaitanya and his family, Samantha agreed to feature an item song. A few months ago, in a Louis Vuitton shoot, she was seen posing in a bikini top.

Many social media users and Samantha's fans feel that Naga Chaitanya might be conservative and allegedly forced restrictions on Samantha when he was his wife. On the other hand, some netizens supported Chay and said he would not have agreed to marry an actress if he was orthodox.

