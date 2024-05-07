Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Voting begins on 93 seats, over 1300 candidates in fray

In the third and another crucial phase for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a total of 93 seats are going to the polls. While a total of 94 seats was to go to the polls in the phase 3, voting was not needed for Surat as the BJP candidate got elected unopposed.

The voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is underway. Elections will be conducted in 93 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states and union territories. The Election Commission of India said that up to 1,351 candidates would compete in the phase 3 votes.

While 94 seats in 12 states and union territories were set to vote in the third round of election on May 7, the BJP had already won Surat in Gujarat unchallenged. Additionally, the polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir has been postponed to May 25. However, polling in Betul in Madhya Pradesh, which was to be held in the second phase on April 26, is also being held in third phase on May 7.

The third phase will see elections for all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

Here is the COMPLETE LIST OF SEATS voting in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections:

Assam: Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, Guwahati (4 seats)

Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria (5 seats)

Chhattisgarh: Surguja, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur, Raigarh (7 seats)

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli (All 2 seats)

Goa: North Goa, South Goa (All 2 seats)

Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsa (All 25 seats)

Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga (14 seats)

Madhya Pradesh: Morena, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Bhind, Betul (9 seats)

Maharashtra: Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli Satara, Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle (11 seats)

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly (10 seats)

West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin GEN, Jangipur GEN, Murshidabad (4 seats)

KEY CANDIDATES IN FRAY

There are more than 1300 contenders, about 120 of whom are female. Of the over 1300 candidates, the bigwigs include Union ministers Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot, Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad, SP Singh Baghel from Agra.

Oher leaders include Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh, Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri, Badruddin Ajmal from Dhubri, Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj, Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Ram Gopal Yadav's son Akshaya Yadav from Firozabad, Aditya Yadav from Budaun, as well as Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar from Baramati.

WHY THIS PHASE IS IMPORTANT?

The stakes are high for the BJP in this round because the party won the majority of these seats in 2019, including a clean sweep of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. Congress, on the other hand, hopes to make a significant impact in these seats by offering a variety of freebies and financial assistance.

1st & 2nd PHASE VOTER TURNOUT

The initial phase, covering 102 seats, occurred on April 19, while the subsequent phase for 88 seats took place on April 26. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the commission had promptly shared phase-wise voter turnout data, including exact figures.

According to EC’s data, a higher percentage of men voted in both phases compared to women. In the first phase, 66.2% of males and 66.1% of females exercised their voting rights. In the second phase, nearly 67% of males and 66.4% of females participated in the electoral process.

