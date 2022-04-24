Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Urfi Javed India's Lady Gaga or Megan Fox? Check out her hot pictures

    First Published Apr 24, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    Urfi Javed's latest dresses shared on Instagram reel give us some vibes of some Hollywood celebs like Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and more; take a look

    Urfi Javed is well-known for her bizarre fashion choices. The internet celebrity, who rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT, has made headlines for her odd fashion choices.
     

    Netizens routinely mock the TV actress for her dress choices as she wears them in public. Also, she shares pictures of wearing them on her social media pages. 

    Today, April 24, the TV actress astonished her admirers by dressing in a translucent garment with flowers pinned to it. (Video)
     

    Urfi Javed came to Instagram to show a video in which she donned a transparent see-through garment with colourful flowers covering her body parts.

    The TV actress stands in front of a pink backdrop in the video, posing for the camera. Urfi looks lovely in a low-makeup approach, with her hair wrapped in a pony and a portion of her luscious curly locks left exposed. She posted the video alongside the song 'As It Was by Harry Styles'.
     

    Recently, Urfi was trolled for wearing a mermaid-inspired transparent dress which left the internet in splits. She donned a sequinned pink bra which she wore with a transparent bottom. 
     

    Urfi is shown dancing in a garment she constructed entirely out of pictures of her in a recent Instagram photo. She said that making that dress took her three days.

    Urfi Javed rose to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. She is well known for playing Avni in the film Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. 

    She also appeared in ALT Balaji's Puncch Beat Season 2 as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi portrayed Chhaya in Star Plus' Chandra Nandini from 2016 to 2017.

    In 2018, she portrayed Kamini Joshi in Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie on SAB TV. Urfi Javed debuted as Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2020, and subsequently portrayed Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Also Read: (Pictures) Mia Khalifa at Latin AMAs 2022; diva sets temperature raising in bikini

    Urfi's one-of-a-kind style drew a lot of attention from the internet. While some of her supporters praised her appearance, others mocked her for it, as is customary. Also Read: Pictures: Malaika Arora's sexy Gucci silk shorts' price is more than Apple iPhone 13 

