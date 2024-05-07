Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: PM Modi casts vote in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, shows his inked finger (WATCH)

    Speaking to the media after casting his vote at a polling booth in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, PM Modi said, “Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible."

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2024, 7:52 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted this morning at an Ahmedabad school as part of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Nishan Higher Secondary School in the city's Ranip neighbourhood has been marked as a voting station.

    The Prime Minister arrived at the voting booth just after 7:30 a.m. Union Minister Amit Shah welcomed him, and the two politicians proceeded to the booth. A large throng had gathered to catch a sight of PM Modi and applauded from the roadside, raising chants in his support.

    Shah, who is contesting from Gandhinagar, will cast his vote later today. Voting is underway in 93 constituencies across 10 states and a Union Territory today in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

    Several big names are in the fray in Phase 3, including Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 8:53 AM IST
