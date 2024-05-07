Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka gears up for phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polling underway at 14 constituencies, 28,269 booths

    The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka feature 227 candidates contending for 14 constituencies, with robust measures by the Election Commission to ensure fairness. Voting across 28,269 polling booths with 2.59 crore expected voters, including special arrangements for gender balance and accessibility. Prominent candidates include former CMs and Union Ministers. The process emphasizes voter ID requirements and inclusivity.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3 Karnataka votes 14 constituencies live updates vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 7, 2024, 7:49 AM IST

    As the Lok Sabha elections enter their decisive phase in Karnataka, all eyes are on the fate of 227 candidates vying for a seat in 14 constituencies. The polls, scheduled for Tuesday, mark the culmination of a tightly contested electoral battle. The Election Commission has put robust measures in place to ensure a smooth and fair voting process across the state.

    Polling stations have been prepared with the necessary voting machines and materials, and election staff have been dispatched to their designated locations. Voting commenced at 7 AM and concluded at 6 PM across 28,269 polling booths, where 2.59 crore voters are expected to cast their ballots. The gender distribution among voters is nearly even, with 1.29 crore male and female voters each, supplemented by 1,945 voters from other categories.

    The candidates include prominent figures such as former Chief Ministers Jagdish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, and other notable politicians like Prabha Mallikarjun, Gayatri Siddeshwar, and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. Among these candidates, 206 are men and 21 are women. The constituencies with the highest and lowest number of candidates are Davangere and Raichur, with 30 and 8 candidates respectively.

    This election also features extensive arrangements to enhance voter participation and accessibility. There are special polling stations, including five Sakhi booths per assembly constituency to encourage female voters, 112 booths staffed by disabled personnel, and 264 model polling stations. Youth-staffed polling booths and mission-based stations are part of the initiative to engage more demographics in the electoral process. Additionally, cultural background polling stations have been established in Shimoga and Uttara Kannada to reflect local heritage.

    Alternative identity proof:

    Voters are reminded to bring their voter ID cards or an alternative approved document if the ID card is unavailable but their name appears on the voter list. Acceptable documents include Aadhaar Card, Narega Card, photo passbooks issued by banks or post offices, health insurance smart cards, driving licenses, PAN cards, passports, photo pension documents, and service identity cards from central, state, or public institutions.

    The marking of the left index finger with indelible ink remains a standard procedure for voter identification.

    List of 14 constituencies where the first phase of elections is taking place:

    Chikkodi
    Belagavi
    Bagalkote
    Vijayapur
    Kalaburagi
    Raichur
    Bidar
    Koppal
    Bellary
    Haveri
    Dharwad
    Uttara Kannada
    Davangere
    Shivamoga

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 7:49 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' row: Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP finds herself in distress vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ row: Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP finds herself in distress

    Karnataka: Mysuru zoo installs water jets, sprinklers to keep animals cool during sweltering temperatures vkp

    Karnataka: Mysuru zoo installs water jets, sprinklers to keep animals cool during sweltering temperatures

    Karnataka Bengaluru's water woes worsen as over 100 lakes dry up, over 20 on the brink AJR

    Karnataka: Bengaluru's water woes worsen as over 100 lakes dry up, over 20 on the brink

    Bengaluru's iconic 'Cauvery cinemas' on Sankey road shuts down after 5 decades of run! vkp

    Bengaluru's iconic 'Cauvery cinemas' on Sankey road shuts down after 5 decades of run!

    Not all allegations need to be proven for divorce: Karnataka High Court vkp

    Not all allegations need to be proven for divorce: Karnataka High Court

    Recent Stories

    Lok sabha elections 2024 pm modi urges people to vote in record numbers in phase 3 polling gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi urges people to ‘vote in record numbers’ in phase 3 polling

    World Athletics Day 2024: Prioritise sleep for optimum performance and muscle repair RBA

    World Athletics Day 2024: Prioritise sleep for optimum performance and muscle repair

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 3 key seats candidates in fray polling percentage live updates gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Voting begins on 93 seats, over 1300 candidates in fray

    Check you daily horoscope: May 7, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: May 7, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for May 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon