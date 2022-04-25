Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Pictures) Malaika Arora flaunts her 'toned legs' and 'sexy back' in stunned outfits

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

    Malaika Arora is a stunning woman. The actress flaunts her perfect shaped back in her newest mirror selfie donning a  backless dress. Take a look at how often she wowed us with her sweltering images.

    Malaika Arora's newest Instagram post went viral and increased the temperature this summer. The actress-turned-TV personality uploaded a photo with her fans and followers, showcasing a few summer staples. Malaika was spotted sporting a tiny white spaghetti top with a long skirt on her Instagram Stories Sunday.
     

    Malaika could show off her long legs with the matching skirt, which had a thigh-high split. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress finished off her ensemble with a pair of gladiator sandals. Sharing the picture, Maliaka wrote, “Summer essentials…"
     

    In her most recent mirror selfie, Malaika Arora's gorgeous rear was on full display. Malaika's huge closet was also shown in the previous photo.

    Her extensive footwear collection was neatly organised on one side of the closet wall. Behind her was a dressing table with several photo frames stacked on top of one other.

    Malaika Arora has always been a brave personality who has held her head high despite trolls and unwarranted criticism. The actress has frequently been mocked for her dress choices as well as her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, who is her younger brother. 

    Not only that, but after divorcing Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a kid, she has found love in Arjun. She recently told HELLO! India that there is a sexist attitude toward female partnerships.

    She said, "It's really crucial for women to have a life after a split or a divorce," Malaika remarked. When it comes to female relationships, there is a sexist attitude. A lady dating a younger man is typically regarded as sacrilege."

    She also stated that she is a strong lady who is still growing. "Every day, I work on myself to become stronger, fitter, and happier," she says "Says the Bollywood beauty queen," Malaika adds. Also Read: Will Alia Bhatt QUIT acting as she is now Mrs Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

    Malaika had previously stated in an interview that when her marriage to Arbaaz Khan ended, she wasn't sure if she wanted to be in another relationship and was afraid of heartbreak. "But I also wanted to be in love and foster a relationship, and this new me gave me the courage to put myself out there and risk it." I'm really happy I did "HT Brunch was told by Malaika. Also Read: BTS star Jimin's house in Seoul seized due to non-payment; read details

