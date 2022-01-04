RD Burman death anniversary: Less known facts about Pancham Da

Rahul Dev Burman, aka RD Burman, was one of the most well-known music directors in Hindi cinema. Read to know about some rare facts about Pancham Da.



Rahul Dev Burman, aka RD Burman, was one of the most famous music directors in Hindi cinema. From the 1960s to the 1990s, his major work was with his wife, Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. He made classic songs that became evergreen hits. He had even composed many songs which were crooned by his sister-in-law, Lata Mangeshkar.



His nickname was Pancham Da, and he was the son of popular music composer Sachin Dev Burman. Here are some less known facts about RD Burman. Read ahead to know further. He used to spend hours at his balcony to record raindrops. It is a known fact that Pancham Da's passions were swimming and playing the mouth organ.



RD Burman had composed songs for around 331 films in different languages. The song Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon from the film Mehbooba is known to be one of the best works of Kishore Kumar. Reportedly, he did not want to sing the song, but he sang after R. D. Burman convinced him.



RD Burman used to play instruments like soda bottles, flour mills running on the hydraulic force to make music. Reports suggest that he used to use his musicians' back to drum music so that he could create unique music.


