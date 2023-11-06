Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna to Scarlett Johansson, celebs who were victims of Deepfake

    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    Many celebrities have fallen victim to the AI technique-based Deepfake and the most recent one is actress Rashmika Mandanna. Here is the list of all the celebrities. 
     

    article_image1

    A Deepfake is a type of artificial media created using AI and deep learning techniques, namely deep neural networks. It involves altering or superimposing existing photographs or videos to create content that appears authentic but is not. The term 'deepfake' is a mix of the words 'deep learning' and 'fake'.

    article_image2

    Rashmika Mandanna

    On Monday, a video went viral on social media where a woman was seen wearing a deep black dress, and her face was edited using artificial intelligence that of Rashmika Mandanna's. 

    article_image3

    Tom Hanks

    On October 01, actor Tom Hanks took to Instagram to warn his followers about a potentially dangerous example of deepfake usage. He noticed a false deepfake version of himself in a dental plan marketing, causing him to offer a warning: "Beware, I have nothing to do with it."

    article_image4

    Scarlett Johansson

    A 22-second commercial was uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, on October 28 by AI image-generating software Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar. The advertisement featured photos of Scarlett Johansson and an AI-generated voice that sounded like her endorsing the app.

    article_image5

    Kristen Bell

    Kristen Bell expressed her dismay after her face was exploited in a pornographic film. The 39-year-old actress saw that several explicit movies circulating online had been edited to superimpose her face on the bodies of porn actors.

    article_image6

    Jimmy Donaldson aka Mr. Beast

    YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka Mr. Beast also become a victim of deceptive AI-driven marketing. A TikTok ad included a deepfake of Donaldson, claiming to sell viewers $2 iPhones.

    article_image7

    Tom Cruise

    In 2021, videos of Tom Cruise began appearing on TikTok depicting the actor doing remarkably un-Tom-Cruise-like things, such as messing about in an expensive men's apparel store, demonstrating a coin trick, and snarling playfully during a short version of Dave Matthews Band's "Crash Into Me."

